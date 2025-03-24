HEISMAN TROPHY-WINNER TRAVIS HUNTER LEADS CHRIS SIMMS’ 2025 NFL DRAFT WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS; AVAILABLE NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” PODCAST

“He can be a star and lead the NFL in receptions. He’s got everything.” – Simms on ranking Hunter No. 1

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Chris Simms discusses this year’s top wide receiver prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and unveiled his WR draft rankings on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, listing Colorado’s Heisman Trophy-winning Travis Hunter No. 1. In this episode, Simms ranks and breaks down Hunter, Washington State’s Kyle Williams, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel, and Ole Miss’ Tre Harris.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, is joined by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed on the podcast. The two offer in-depth breakdowns, rankings, and NFL comparisons for this year’s top wide receiver prospects.

Simms has had recent success in projecting college wide receivers – including naming Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. as his respective No. 1 and 2 WRs in 2024, Zay Flowers as his No. 1 WR in 2023, Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith as his No. 1 and 2 WRs in 2021, and listing CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson as his top two WRs in 2020.

In the lead up to April’s NFL Draft, Simms will rank and break down every position group, provide a list of sleeper prospects, and issue a final mock draft. Last week, Simms ranked his top 2025 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, listing Miami’s Cam Ward as No. 1.

Simms’ Top Five WR prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft:

The following are highlights from Simms’ WR draft rankings:

No. 1: Travis Hunter, Colorado

“He is definitely the top receiver in the draft. He’s an elite receiver…He can be a star and lead the NFL in receptions. He’s got everything. He knows how to run the route, when to change the speed, where to sit in the zone. You see on the defensive side of the ball, he’s phenomenal and tough as hell…His ability to change directions is special. He could be one of the greatest route runners in football. He’s not a guy who’s going to take it 80 yards to the house, but there’s a lot of 40 and-50…The chances are greater for him at wide receiver than cornerback. (Jets WR) Garrett Wilson, (Eagles WR) DeVonta Smith – he’s that kind of player.”

No. 2: Kyle Williams, Washington State

“Travis Hunter is the only guy you can say is a better route runner than him, and I’m not even sure if that’s true. That’s how good this guy is. He has the quickest feet in the draft. On top of that, he can really accelerate. He plays bigger than his size, he’s smooth, and runs easy…There’s no doubt that after the catch, [he and Hunter] are the best in the draft. I think he’s a first-round pick. The modern-day NFL fits this kind of player right now. This is (Packers WR) Jayden Reed except he has way more physical ability.”

No. 3: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

“He’s similar to (Falcons WR) Drake London – great route runner, unbelievable wingspan, incredible hands, and actually has more YAC [yards after catch] ability than London. This kid has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen in my life…He’s always open, even when he’s covered. There’s value in that. When he catches the ball on the move, watch out, because he can cover ground. I think he has more pure speed than I gave him credit for when I watched him.”

No. 4: Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

“He’s along the lines of Travis Hunter and Kyle Williams. He’s almost built like a running back, or a (Bears WR) DJ Moore or (former NFL WR) Steve Smith…He has suddenness and twitchiness that really rivals anyone in the draft. He’s a slot receiver but he’s also a weapon, and because of his speed and his strength, he can play outside…He accelerates out of the break really well. I wish his hips were looser, but I look at this guy as a big-time YAC guy and because of his strength, he’s a down-the-field threat.”

No. 5: Tre Harris, Ole Miss

“When you’re running for 70 and 80-yard touchdowns in the SEC, which is littered with NFL secondary talent, you’re fast, and he does it consistently…It’s not about suddenness and twitchiness, but he is a good route-runner. He does have build-up speed and when he opens up, watch out. When he gets down the field on a deep route, he has another gear to pull away. I think he’s one of the best in the draft at that.”

