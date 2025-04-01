NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 100+ HOURS OF COMPREHENSIVE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE THIS MONTH ACROSS NBC SPORTS NOW, PEACOCK & NBC SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Coverage Throughout April Features an Array of Live Shows with Player Rankings, Insider Access, Player Interviews, and More

Live Shows Available on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW Featuring Draft Coverage this Month Include PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned

All New NFL Mock Draft Specials to Debut on Tuesdays, April 8th, 15th, and 22nd at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports NOW Channel

NFL Draft Player Rankings Specials Premiere Tonight with Offensive Rankings (7 p.m. ET) and Defensive Rankings (8 p.m. ET) on NBC Sports NOW Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 1, 2025 – NBC Sports will provide comprehensive NFL Draft coverage in the leadup to the 2025 NFL Draft (April 24-26), featuring live shows with player analysis and rankings, insider access, interviews, mock drafts, and more across NBC Sports NOW, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms this month.

More than 100 hours of extensive NFL Draft coverage throughout the month of April will be presented across Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, NBC Sports Radio on SiriusXM, and wherever podcasts are available. NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus. Show content including full shows and clips will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

NBC Sports’ daily NFL coverage on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms includes PFT Live (7-9 a.m. ET), The Dan Patrick Show (9 a.m.-Noon ET), and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. ET). New episodes of the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast air Mondays and Thursdays on NBC Sports NOW and release digitally on Mondays and Wednesdays.

This year, NBC Sports presents all new programming with NFL Draft Player Rankings Specials for both offense and defense and a series of Mock Draft Specials.

The NFL Draft Player Rankings Specials premiere tonight beginning with the offensive rankings at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports NOW channel. Insiders Nicole Auerbach and Connor Rogers will reveal the top-ranked offensive players with analyst Chris Simms. At 8 p.m. ET, the defensive rankings will be revealed by Auerbach, Rogers, and analyst Joshua Perry.

The NFL Mock Draft Specials premiere every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, from April 8 through April 22, on the NBC Sports NOW channel featuring select members of NBC Sports’ Football Night in America team (April 8), Rogers (April 15), and Simms (April 22).

NFL Draft Month weekday programming on NBC Sports NOW and Peacock (all times ET):



SHOW

TIME

DAYS

PFT Live (Live)

7 a.m.

Daily

The Dan Patrick Show (Live)

9 a.m.

Daily

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

3 p.m.

Thursdays

NFL Mock Draft Specials

7 p.m.

Tuesdays 4/8-4/22

Chris Simms Unbuttoned*



Mondays, Thursdays

*Available on digital platforms Mondays and Wednesdays





Each day on PFT Live, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio and analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms will discuss major storylines, conduct interviews with players and coaches ahead of the NFL Draft, and during Round 1 of the NFL Draft will post rapid reaction videos following select picks.

Fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry and betting analysts Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson host Fantasy Football Happy Hour, covering the draft from a fantasy perspective with player previews and draft reaction videos for the first two rounds.

The Dan Patrick Show will feature draft-focused discussion and interviews throughout the month.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, is joined by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. The two will continue to offer in-depth breakdowns, rankings, and NFL comparisons for this year’s top draft prospects. Recently, Simms ranked his top quarterback and wide receiver prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Additional NFL content and interviews throughout April will post across NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, which offers daily football content for free.

