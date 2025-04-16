SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM IN EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 19, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock with Race at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Third of Four Consecutive Supercross Races in Northeast; Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., Next Saturday, April 26

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 16, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 19, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This is the third of four consecutive Supercross races in the Northeast, with Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., next Saturday, April 26.

Chase Sexton overcame an early accident to take the win in the 450SX Class in Philadelphia last weekend, with Cooper Webb securing second place and maintaining his lead atop the points standings (278) by a slim margin of 12 points over Sexton. In the second of three 250SX Class East vs. West races this season, Cole Davies (West) came out victorious, with Western 250SX Class points leader Haiden Deegan claiming second.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will call this weekend’s action in East Rutherford. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action in Philadelphia and preview the final four races of the Supercross season on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from MetLife Stadium gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC (LIVE)

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., April 19

Race Day Live

Peacock

9:30 a.m.

Race – MetLife Stadium

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



--NBC SPORTS--