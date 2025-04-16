SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM IN EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 19, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S COVERAGE
World Squash PB.png
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS LOT CONFIRMED AS SQUASH VENUE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES 2028 (LA28)
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (FINAL ROUND)

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S COVERAGE
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S COVERAGE
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS LOT CONFIRMED AS SQUASH VENUE FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES LOS ANGELES 2028 (LA28)
NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (FINAL ROUND)

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT LEICESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO WITH POTENTIAL TO CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S COVERAGE
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM IN EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 19, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published April 16, 2025 11:26 AM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock with Race at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Third of Four Consecutive Supercross Races in Northeast; Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., Next Saturday, April 26

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 16, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 19, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This is the third of four consecutive Supercross races in the Northeast, with Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., next Saturday, April 26.

Chase Sexton overcame an early accident to take the win in the 450SX Class in Philadelphia last weekend, with Cooper Webb securing second place and maintaining his lead atop the points standings (278) by a slim margin of 12 points over Sexton. In the second of three 250SX Class East vs. West races this season, Cole Davies (West) came out victorious, with Western 250SX Class points leader Haiden Deegan claiming second.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will call this weekend’s action in East Rutherford. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action in Philadelphia and preview the final four races of the Supercross season on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from MetLife Stadium gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analysts: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
  • Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC (LIVE)
  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., April 19
Race Day Live
Peacock
9:30 a.m.
Race – MetLife Stadium
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.

