NBCUNIVERSAL TO SEND 27 CREATORS TO OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 IN PARTNERSHIP WITH META, OVERTIME, SNAPCHAT, TIKTOK AND YOUTUBE

NBCUniversal’s “Paris Creator Collective” to Bring the Games to Audiences Through a Whole New Lens

June 14, 2024 – New York, NY – Continuing its efforts to reach Olympic fans of all generations, NBCUniversal unveiled its first-of-its-kind “Paris Creator Collective” for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. NBCUniversal, in partnership with Meta, Overtime, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube, has developed a multi-platform social creator program that will empower 27 engaging creators to tell the stories of the Games through their eyes with unprecedented on-the-ground access in Paris.

“For decades, the Olympics has brought generations of friends and families together. With the Paris Creator Collective and these new partnerships, we will reach out to the younger generation of Olympic fans with personalities, content, and voices they consistently engage with in their daily lives,” says Gary Zenkel President, NBC Olympics. “Creators participating in this new program will bring a unique perspective to fans of the Olympic Games. From the athletes to the food to the celebration, creators will offer their communities of fans a truly unique, engaging look at this summer’s global gathering in Paris.”

Building on longstanding partnerships with major social platforms, NBCUniversal’s Paris Creator Collective is providing fans a unique look at the Olympics and Team USA. The twenty-seven creators participating across platforms will create custom content while attending the Games this summer and certain U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June. Advertising partners can work with NBCUniversal to create sponsored posts with select creators while they are in Paris to reach the next generation of fans. The full list of creators can be found below.

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

NBCUniversal previously announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more programming information. Click here for more information about the Olympics experience on Peacock. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

+++

Full list of creators by platform:

Meta:

· Chris Matthews, @lethalshooter

· Criss Jackson, @crissajackson

· Katelyn Ohashi, @katelyn_ohashi

· Lecrae, @lecrae

Overtime:

· Megan Eugenio, @overtimemegan

· Maddy Sells, @overtimemaddy

· Peter Dunks @overtimepeter

· Kieran Hickey-Semple @carebearkieran

Talent on the ground for Overtime, as well as talent from Brooklyn, will post content exclusively to Overtime’s social channels, including TikTok, Instagram, and dedicated talk shows.

Snapchat

· Duke Dennis, @dukedennis

· Enisa, @enisa.music

· Harry Jowsey, @harryjowsey

· Kai Cenat, @kai_cenat

· Olivia Dunne, @livvy_gymnast

TikTok:

· Clarke Peoples, @claaaarke

· Daniel Macdonald, @itsdanielmac

· Richard Chao, @hangryblogger

· Jasmine Nguyen, @jasminenguyen

· King Asante @king.asante

· Molly Carlson, @mollycarlson

· Shannon Burns, @itsshannonburns

YouTube:

· Carter Kench, @CarterKench

· Haley Kalil, @haleyybaylee

· Sandra Jeenie Kwon @Jeenie.Weenie

· Matthew Meager @MMG

· Kristy Scott, @itsthescotts

· Zhongni “Zhong” Zhu, @Zhong

+++

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.