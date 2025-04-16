PGA TOUR’S RBC HERITAGE IN HILTON HEAD AND THE LPGA TOUR’S JM EAGLE LA CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINE LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links – Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic – Thursday-Friday at 10 a.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles – Thursday-Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

DP World Tour Volvo China Open – Overnights Beginning Early Thursday Morning at 12:30 a.m. ET

College Golf – Final Round of the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club – Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 16, 2025 – NBC Sports presents more than 60 hours of live golf coverage on GOLF Channel, highlighted the PGA TOUR’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as well as the LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles this Thursday-Sunday in primetime.

PGA TOUR: RBC HERITAGE

The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town is the fifth Signature Event of the 2025 PGA TOUR season, featuring a limited field competing for a $20 million purse. Last year, Scottie Scheffler became the first player to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks since Bernhard Langer accomplished the feat in 1985.

GOLF Channel’s live coverage from Harbour Town begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, with coverage on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel will also present On The Range live from Harbour Town today at 3:30 p.m. ET to preview the event, leading into today’s episode of Golf Today at 5 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

: Interviews: Todd Lewis

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley

PGA TOUR: CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic marks the second Additional Event on the PGA TOUR this season, following the Puerto Rico Open in March. This is the eighth time the event is part of the PGA TOUR schedule after debuting as a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2016. Defending champions in the field include Joel Dahmen (2021) and Chad Ramey (2022).

GOLF Channel’s live coverage gets underway tomorrow and Friday at 10 a.m. ET, with Saturday and Sunday coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Brendon de Jonge

: On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Graham DeLaet

Notable Players This Week



Joel Dahmen

Chad Ramey

Aldrich Potgieter

Kevin Kisner

Keith Mitchell

Charley Hoffman

Brandt Snedeker

Harry Hall

Luke List

LPGA TOUR: JM EAGLE LA CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2025 LPGA Tour season continues this week with a 144-player field competing at the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, as annual host Wilshire Country Club undergoes a renovation and upgrade project. Hannah Green is the two-time defending champion of the event. The field features 15 of the top 20 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda, No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, and No. 4 Lilia Vu. The field will also include Augusta National Women’s Amateur runner-up Asterisk Talley, who accepted a sponsor exemption and will make her second LPGA Tour start.

GOLF Channel will air live primetime coverage for all four days of the event, beginning at 6 p.m. ET this Thursday through Sunday.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Kay Cockerill

Notable Players This Week



Hannah Green

Nelly Korda

Jeeno Thitikul

Lilia Vu

Asterisk Talley

Brooke Henderson

Minjee Lee

Angel Yin

Jin Young Ko

COLLEGE GOLF: WESTERN INTERCOLLEGIATE

GOLF Channel presents the final round of the 78th Western Intercollegiate tonight at 7 p.m. ET from iconic Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif. The format is 54 holes of stroke play featuring 14 teams and seven additional individual competitors. Pepperdine (-6) currently leads San Diego State (-4) headed into tonight’s final round. On the individual side, defending champion Filip Jakubcik of Arizona (-9) leads Caden Fioroni (-8) of UNLV.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Steve Burkowski Analyst : John Cook

: John Cook Holes: Doug Smith

Doug Smith On-Course: Julia Johnson

DP WORLD TOUR: VOLVO CHINA OPEN

The DP World Tour Volvo China Open returned to the tour schedule last year for the first time since 2019. Adrian Otaegui is the defending champion of the event, defeating Guido Migliozzi by one stroke. This year’s event is being held at Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai. Coverage airs overnight on GOLF Channel beginning at 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday-Saturday, with final round coverage beginning at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams, Rich Lerner, Jim Gallagher Jr., Todd Lewis and Amy Rogers.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

10-11 p.m.

Thursday

1-2 / 9-10 p.m.

Friday

1-2 / 9-10 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 9-10 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 / 9-10 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--