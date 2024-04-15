TELEMUNDO CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF OLYMPIC COVERAGE WITH BIGGEST-EVER SPANISH-LANGUAGE PRESENTATION OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

More Than 315 Hours of Live Programming Across Telemundo and Universo

More Live Streaming Than Ever Before, Including All Linear Programming, Full Event Replays, and Premium Content on Peacock in Spanish

First-Ever Live Coverage of the Opening Ceremony on the River Seine on Friday, July 26 on Telemundo

MIAMI, Fla. – April 15, 2024 – The Olympic Games Paris 2024 mark 20 years of Olympic coverage on Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S. The network gears up to present the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history with more programming hours than ever before across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 kicks off two days before the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, July 24 with the Men’s Soccer Competition live on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET.

“Our presentation of the Paris Olympics will be exceptional and bigger than ever before, featuring extended hours, a broader range of events and increased content across all Telemundo platforms. We are committed to delivering the most comprehensive and authentic coverage of Hispanic athletes and compelling narratives that resonate with our viewers,” said Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President, Sports, Telemundo. “In addition to highlighting the most relevant and captivating stories of the Games for Latino audiences, we aim to provide our viewers with unparalleled access to the greatest moments and performances of Paris 2024. Telemundo will serve as the premier destination for Spanish-language coverage of the men’s and women’s soccer competitions, with a dedicated focus on Team USA.”

Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least 6 hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at 12 a.m. ET beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11.

Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history. In addition to the live events, Peacock will feature full-event replays and exclusive short-form content in Spanish curated for Hispanic audiences around the most relevant events, athletes, and countries competing in Paris. For more information about Peacock’s English-language coverage of Paris 2024, click here.

For the first time, the network will offer coverage of the Opening Ceremony live on Telemundo on July 26 starting at 1 p.m. ET. Unlike any other, the Opening Ceremony in Paris will take place on the River Seine with a four-mile-long flotilla of nearly 100 boats that will carry thousands of athletes through the heart of the city and finish at the Eiffel Tower. Telemundo will cover the Opening Ceremony from a hosting position on the ground in Paris with a backdrop that will capture all the excitement along the banks of The Seine.

In addition to Teams USA, Telemundo will be following and covering the Hispanic athletes expected to soar in Paris from around the world. Leading up to the start of the Olympics, Telemundo Deportes will present across platforms:

Paris 2024: En Busca del Sueño Olímpico: “In Search of the Olympic Dream” is a one-hour special that looks into the stories of some of the most relevant and inspiring Latino athletes who will experience the Olympics this summer – their origins, their motivations and the drive that pushes them to fight for their dreams and never give up. The show will air Saturday, July 20 on Telemundo at 5 p.m. ET followed by a re-air on Universo at 8 p.m. ET.

Olympic Football (Soccer) Teams Highlights:

U.S. Women’s National Team : The most successful women’s football team of all time returns for their 8th Olympic Games. The four-time FIFA World Cup champion and four-time gold medal winners look to redeem themselves after a disappointing performance in the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Colombia Women’s National Team : After a historic performance at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, which got them to the Quarter-Finals, Colombia returns to the Olympic Games after being absent in Tokyo 2020. With rising stars Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme, Colombia hopes to impress once again and have a solid shot at the podium. Argentina Men’s National Team : The current winner of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina has won two consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008. In Tokyo 2020, they left the tournament in the group stage, but with a new team and the excitement of being world champions, Argentina is looking to dethrone Brazil and beat France yet again, now in Paris 2024. Dominican Republic Men’s National Team : For the first time in history and after shocking the soccer world, the Dominican Republic makes its Olympic debut stage, where they’ll face Spain and Egypt in the group stage.

Hispanic Athlete Capsules:

Alexa Moreno (Mexico) – Gymnastics : Now in her third Olympic Games, Moreno got close to the podium in Tokyo 2020, reaching 4th place in the Vault. Nonetheless, Moreno won the hearts of millions due to her perseverance and dedication to the sport. Once bullied for her weight, Moreno has shattered expectations and is now Mexico’s flagship athlete, having recently won a gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Championships as well as three golds at the Central American and Caribbean Games. Mijaín López (Cuba) – Wrestling : Cuba’s headliner who has conquered gold in the last four Olympic Games. If López were to win gold in Paris 2024, it would make him the first athlete in history to win gold in the same individual event at five Olympic Games. Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) – Athletics (Triple Jump) : Known as the queen of the triple jump, the gold medal winner in Tokyo 2020 holds the world record for the women’s triple jump at 15.74m. Rojas was also a silver medal winner in Rio 2016 and more recently, she won gold at the 2022 World Championship in Eugene and again in 2023 in Budapest. She’s considered Venezuela’s top athlete to watch. Victor Montalvo (USA) – Breakdancing : With breakdancing making its Olympic debut, this Mexican American is the two-time defending Red Bull BC One World Champion as well as a gold winner at the 2019 and 2022 World Games.



During the 19 days of coverage, the Telemundo Deportes production will focus on soccer and other sports competitions relevant to the Latino audience, including boxing, basketball, volleyball and beach volleyball. This year, the network will expand its offering with gold medal events from swimming athletics, gymnastics, and diving.

To complement the network’s comprehensive Olympics programming, Telemundo’s digital and social media platforms will provide fans with compelling and all-encompassing Spanish-language content of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, showcasing Hispanic countries and athletes, as well as the most overall relevant Olympic moments.

Telemundo and Universo’s coverage will also be available on the Telemundo app, Telemundo.com, and NBC.com via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Additional Telemundo programming details for the Paris Olympics, including schedule, digital content and on-air talent, will be announced at a later date.

Telemundo Deportes is the leading U.S. sports media brand and destination for the biggest and best global sports programming in Spanish language, delivering a comprehensive roster of live and studio programming featuring the most significant and most in-demand sporting events, including exclusive Spanish-language coverage of all FIFA properties and Teams USA through 2026. In addition to serving as the exclusive U.S. home for Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara home matches, the network offers comprehensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Beyond soccer, Telemundo Deportes delivers exclusive Spanish-language coverage of NFL’s Sunday Night Football and the Olympics as well as other premier sporting events.

