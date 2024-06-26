TICKETS FOR NBC TELEVISION NETWORK’S LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY IN IMAX LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE NOW ON SALE AT FANDANGO

Los Angeles, CA – June 26, 2024 – Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for the NBC television network’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in IMAX locations nationwide — the first time ever the global event will be presented live in IMAX. Friends and families can gather together for a unique and immersive theatre experience and enjoy what promises to be one of the most spectacular Opening Ceremonies in Olympic history. The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will be presented live in more than 150 IMAX locations throughout the United States on Friday, July 26th.



This year, the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is making history by taking place on one of the world’s most famous waterways, the River Seine. Organizers plan to transform this iconic River into the world’s largest theatrical stage for what promises to be one of the most spectacular Opening Ceremonies in Olympic history. Instead of walking into a stadium, a four-mile-long flotilla of nearly 100 boats will carry athletes from more than 200 countries past hundreds of thousands of spectators seated on the banks of the Seine.



According to the recent Fandango 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6,000 moviegoers, premium formats, such as IMAX, continue to be big motivators for experiencing entertainment on the big screen. It was also uncovered that in addition to theatrical movies, alternative content is also appealing to moviegoers, with 70% of parents surveyed stating they would be interested in experiencing sporting events, such as the Olympics, on the big screen.



Tickets for NBC television network’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in IMAX can be found here on Fandango. Link to the trailer is here.



Click here for more programming information about NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11.



