SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE DEBUT OF MICHAEL JOHNSON’S NEW TRACK LEAGUE – GRAND SLAM TRACK – THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK

The New League Debuts Exclusively on Peacock This Friday, April 4, at 6 p.m. ET from Kingston, Jamaica

Live Competition Continues Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Multiple Olympic Medalists Expected to Compete This Weekend including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Kenny Bednarek, and Cole Hocker

Peacock to Live Stream All Events This Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2025 – Two-time reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and three-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas headline the debut of Grand Slam Track, the new and innovative track league founded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, from National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, this Friday, April 4, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The three-day event – called a “Slam” – will continue Saturday at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This week’s Slam in Kingston is expected to feature an elite lineup of Olympians, including two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Paris Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist Masai Russell, Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, Paris Olympic 400m gold medalist Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic), Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jess Hull (Australia), Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, two-time Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Alison dos Santos (Brazil), and more.

Founded by Johnson in 2024, Grand Slam Track prioritizes head-to-head competition over times, with a star-studded roster of 48 Racers competing against 48 Challengers in four Slams over the course of the next three months. The athletes will participate in one of the following event groups: short sprints (100m/200m), short hurdles (100H or 110H/100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400H/400m), short distance (800m/1500m), or long distance (3000m/5000m). All competitors’ final placement score will be determined by their combined finishing order between the two races, with the winner of each Slam event group taking home $100,000 in prize money, and the 8th place competitor earning $10,000.

1984 Olympic 1500m silver medalist Steve Cram will call the races alongside Olympians Carrie Tollefson and Anson Henry, with Radzi Chinyanganya and Paris Olympic heptathlete Taliyah Brooks serving as trackside reporters. The pre- and post-Slam shows will be hosted by John Anderson alongside four-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC Sports’ Sanya Richards-Ross and 2016 Rio Olympic 1500m gold medalist Matt Centrowitz.

Peacock will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Grand Slam Track, presenting all four Slams of the inaugural 2025 season live. Future locations and dates include Ansin Sports Complex in Miami, Fla. (May 2-4), Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. (May 30-June 1), and UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. (June 27-29). Additionally, a highlights special featuring the best moments from the first two Slams will air on NBC on Saturday, May 10, at 4 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will present numerous prestigious outdoor track & field events this season, including the NYC Grand Prix on June 21, Prefontaine Classic on July 5 and USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 31-Aug. 3 from historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Sept. 13-21.

How To Watch – Friday, April 4-Sunday, April 6 (all times ET)



Day

Time

Platform

Fri., April 4

6-9 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., April 5

6-9 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., April 6

3-6 p.m.

Peacock



2025 NBC SPORTS GRAND SLAM TRACK SCHEDULE

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., April 4

Kingston

6 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., April 5

Kingston

6 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., April 6

Kingston

3 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., May 2

Miami

5 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 3

Miami

5 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., May 4

Miami

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 10

Highlights Special

4 p.m.

NBC*

Fri., May 30

Philadelphia

4 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., May 31

Philadelphia

4 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., June 1

Philadelphia

3 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., June 27

Los Angeles

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 28

Los Angeles

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., June 29

Los Angeles

3 p.m.

Peacock



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--