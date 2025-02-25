 Skip navigation
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Published February 25, 2025 10:20 AM

Midweek Action Begins Today, Tues., Feb. 25, Headlined by Chelsea Hosting Southampton at 3:15 p.m. ET, Exclusively on Peacock

Fourth-Place Manchester City Visit Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET, Exclusively on Peacock

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Today and Tomorrow

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 25, 2025 – First-place Liverpool host fifth-place Newcastle tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining midweek Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms.

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their past 22 PL matches and hold an 11-point edge at the top of the table, defeated Manchester City, 2-0, on Sunday. Mohamed Salah, who scored at Manchester City on Sunday, leads the Premier League with 25 goals this season. Newcastle are even with fourth-place Manchester City with 44 points this season and defeated Nottingham Forest, 4-3, on Sunday as Alexander Isak netted a brace. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins today, Tues., Feb. 25, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock leading into three matches at 2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa (USA Network, Universo), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham (Peacock). At 3:15 p.m. ET, Chelsea host Southampton exclusively on Peacock.
Wednesday’s coverage features four matches live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET: Brentford v. Everton, Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City, and Manchester United v. Ipswich. Following Liverpool-Newcastle (3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) is Goal Zone at 5:15 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available today and tomorrow with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive matches during the multi-match windows. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET today and tomorrow, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

This week’s coverage concludes on Thursday, Feb. 27, as West Ham host Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Anna Jackson hosts this today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Cara Banks hosts Wednesday’s and Thursday’s shows alongside Earle and Mustoe.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s title statement v. Manchester City, Arsenal’s fading hopes, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.
In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Tues., Feb. 25
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Tues., Feb. 25
2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa
USA Network, Universo
Tues., Feb. 25
2:30 p.m.
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Bournemouth*
Peacock
Tues., Feb. 25
2:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham*
Peacock
Tues., Feb. 25
3:15 p.m.
Chelsea v. Southampton*
Peacock
Tues., Feb. 25
2:30 p.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Tues., Feb. 25
4:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network, Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
2:30 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
2:30 p.m.
Brentford v. Everton*
Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
2:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal*
Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
2:30 p.m.
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City*
Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
2:30 p.m.
Manchester United v. Ipswich*
Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
2:30 p.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Wed., Feb. 26
3:15 p.m.
Liverpool v. Newcastle
USA Network, Universo
Wed., Feb. 26
5:15 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network, Peacock
Thur., Feb. 27
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Thur., Feb. 27
3 p.m.
West Ham v. Leicester City
USA Network, Universo
Thur., Feb. 27
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network




*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–