FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Midweek Action Begins Today , Tues., Feb. 25, Headlined by Chelsea Hosting Southampton at 3:15 p.m. ET, Exclusively on Peacock

Fourth-Place Manchester City Visit Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET, Exclusively on Peacock

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Today and Tomorrow

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 25, 2025 – First-place Liverpool host fifth-place Newcastle tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining midweek Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms.

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their past 22 PL matches and hold an 11-point edge at the top of the table, defeated Manchester City, 2-0, on Sunday. Mohamed Salah, who scored at Manchester City on Sunday, leads the Premier League with 25 goals this season. Newcastle are even with fourth-place Manchester City with 44 points this season and defeated Nottingham Forest, 4-3, on Sunday as Alexander Isak netted a brace. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins today , Tues., Feb. 25, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock leading into three matches at 2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa (USA Network, Universo), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Bournemouth (Peacock), and Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham (Peacock). At 3:15 p.m. ET, Chelsea host Southampton exclusively on Peacock.

Wednesday’s coverage features four matches live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET: Brentford v. Everton, Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City, and Manchester United v. Ipswich. Following Liverpool-Newcastle (3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) is Goal Zone at 5:15 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available today and tomorrow with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive matches during the multi-match windows. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET today and tomorrow, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

This week’s coverage concludes on Thursday, Feb. 27, as West Ham host Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Anna Jackson hosts this today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Cara Banks hosts Wednesday’s and Thursday’s shows alongside Earle and Mustoe.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s title statement v. Manchester City, Arsenal’s fading hopes, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):



Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Tues., Feb. 25

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Tues., Feb. 25

2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa

USA Network, Universo

Tues., Feb. 25

2:30 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Bournemouth*

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 25

2:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham*

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 25

3:15 p.m.

Chelsea v. Southampton*

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 25

2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 25

4:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network, Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

2:30 p.m.

Brentford v. Everton*

Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

2:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal*

Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

2:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City*

Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

2:30 p.m.

Manchester United v. Ipswich*

Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Wed., Feb. 26

3:15 p.m.

Liverpool v. Newcastle

USA Network, Universo

Wed., Feb. 26

5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network, Peacock

Thur., Feb. 27

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Thur., Feb. 27

3 p.m.

West Ham v. Leicester City

USA Network, Universo

Thur., Feb. 27

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network











*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–