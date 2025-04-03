 Skip navigation
SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM GILLETTE STADIUM IN FOXBOROUGH, MASS., THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 5, AT 7 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Published April 3, 2025 11:30 AM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET with Race at 7 p.m. ET, Both Exclusively on Peacock

First of Four Consecutive Supercross Races in Northeast: Gillette Stadium (April 5), Lincoln Financial Field (April 12), MetLife Stadium (April 19), Acrisure Stadium (April 26)

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 3, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 5, from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. This will be the first of four consecutive Supercross races in the northeast, with Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on April 12, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on April 19, and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 26 – with the Lincoln Financial Field and MetLife Stadium races both airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Cooper Webb defeated Chase Sexton last week at Lumen Field in Seattle, blocking his championship contender in the final turn and winning by eight-tenths of a second. Aaron Plessinger took third for his third podium finish of the season. Webb currently sits first in the 450SX Class standings (236 points), with Sexton (-11) and Ken Roczen (-34) rounding out the top three. In the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class standings, Tom Vialle leads with 99 points.

Supercross has been off to an impressive start on Peacock this season, with eight of the 10 most-streamed races of all time being from this season along with a 21% increase in viewership through the same number of weeks in 2024.
NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action in Foxborough. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap last week’s action in Seattle on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Gillette Stadium gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
  • Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Jason Weigandt, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH

  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)
  • TV – CNBC
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85
Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., April 5
Race Day Live
Peacock
1:30 p.m.
Race – Gillette Stadium
Peacock
7 p.m.
Mon., April 7
Race – Gillette Stadium
CNBC
1 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--