TYR PRO SWIM SERIES IN SACRAMENTO AND WORLD AQUATICS DIVING WORLD CUP HEADLINE LIVE AQUATICS ACTION ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK

Live Coverage from North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, Calif., Begins Tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentations on CNBC on Saturday, April 5, at Noon ET and 1:30 p.m. ET

First Event of World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara (April 3-6) Presented Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2025 – The second stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Sacramento, Calif., along with the first stop of the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, headline NBC Sports’ aquatics coverage this week, with all events streaming live on Peacock.

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SACRAMENTO

NBC Sports’ coverage of the TYR Pro Swim Series event from North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, Calif., streams live exclusively on Peacock tomorrow and Friday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET, with encore presentations on CNBC on Saturday, April 5, at Noon and 1:30 p.m. ET.

Paris Olympic 4x100m medley bronze medalist and 2023 world 100m butterfly champion Maxime Grousset (France) and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew lead the field. On the women’s side, seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak (Canada) and Paris Olympic 4x100m medley relay gold medalist Katharine Berkoff of the U.S. lead a competitive field.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call this week’s event, joined by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines.

This week’s competition is the second stop in the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, with future events in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (April 30-May 3) and Irvine, Calif. (Aug. 5-8). Later in the year, the National Championships will be held in Indianapolis from June 3-7, which will serve as the U.S. National Team selection event for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore from July 11-Aug. 3.

How To Watch – Thursday, April 3 – Saturday, April 5 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

TV: CNBC

Date

Time

Platform

Thursday, April 3

8 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Friday, April 4

8 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Saturday, April 5

Noon

CNBC*



1:30 p.m.

CNBC*

*Encore coverage



WORLD AQUATICS DIVING WORLD CUP

The first stop of the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup series will be presented live this week from Centre Acuático Code Metropolitano in Guadalajara, Mexico, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins Friday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET with the mixed 3m and 10m team finals. Mexico has a rich history with the sport of diving, with the country earning at least one medal in every Olympic Games since 2008. The second and third stops will be in Windsor, Canada (April 11-13), and Beijing, China (May 2-4).

Multiple Olympic medalists from Paris are expected to compete, including three-time gold medalist Quan Hongchang (China), two-time gold medalist Chen Yiwen (China), 3m synchro gold medalist Chang Yani (China), four-time Olympic medalist Jack Laugher (Great Britain), and the United States’ Daryn Wright. In Paris, China became the first nation ever to win all eight gold medals across men’s and women’s diving events.

NBC SPORTS’ WORLD AQUATICS DIVING WORLD CUP COVERAGE SCHEDULE

All events streaming live on Peacock

Beijing listings will be announced at a later date

Date

Event

Location

Time

Fri., April 4

Mixed 3m/10m Team Finals

Guadalajara

7:30 p.m.

Sat., April 5

Women’s 3m Synchro Final

Guadalajara

Noon



Men’s 10m Synchro Final

Guadalajara

2:30 p.m.



Women’s 10m Platform Final

Guadalajara

5 p.m.



Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Guadalajara

7:30 p.m.

Sun., April 6

Men’s 3m Synchro Final

Guadalajara

Noon



Women’s 10m Synchro Final

Guadalajara

2:30 p.m.



Women’s 3m Springboard Final

Guadalajara

5 p.m.



Men’s 10m Platform Final

Guadalajara

7:30 p.m.

Fri., April 11

Mixed 3m/10m Team Finals

Windsor

5:30 p.m.

Sat., April 12

Women’s 3m Synchro Final

Windsor

10 a.m.



Men’s 10m Synchro Final

Windsor

12:30 p.m.



Women’s 10m Platform Final

Windsor

3 p.m.



Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Windsor

5:30 p.m.

Sun., April 13

Men’s 3m Synchro Final

Windsor

10 a.m.



Women’s 10m Synchro Final

Windsor

12:30 p.m.



Women’s 3m Springboard Final

Windsor

3 p.m.



Men’s 10m Platform Final

Windsor

5:30 p.m.



