SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE DEBUT OF MICHAEL JOHNSON'S NEW TRACK LEAGUE – GRAND SLAM TRACK – THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK
AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN'S AMATEUR AND PGA TOUR VALERO TEXAS OPEN HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
Golf Central Live From The Masters Media Conference Call Transcript

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND'S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
TYR PRO SWIM SERIES IN SACRAMENTO AND WORLD AQUATICS DIVING WORLD CUP HEADLINE LIVE AQUATICS ACTION ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK

Published April 2, 2025 02:03 PM

Live Coverage from North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, Calif., Begins Tomorrow, Thursday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentations on CNBC on Saturday, April 5, at Noon ET and 1:30 p.m. ET

First Event of World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara (April 3-6) Presented Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2025 – The second stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Sacramento, Calif., along with the first stop of the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, headline NBC Sports’ aquatics coverage this week, with all events streaming live on Peacock.

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SACRAMENTO

NBC Sports’ coverage of the TYR Pro Swim Series event from North Natomas Aquatic Center in Sacramento, Calif., streams live exclusively on Peacock tomorrow and Friday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET, with encore presentations on CNBC on Saturday, April 5, at Noon and 1:30 p.m. ET.

Paris Olympic 4x100m medley bronze medalist and 2023 world 100m butterfly champion Maxime Grousset (France) and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew lead the field. On the women’s side, seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak (Canada) and Paris Olympic 4x100m medley relay gold medalist Katharine Berkoff of the U.S. lead a competitive field.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call this week’s event, joined by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines.

This week’s competition is the second stop in the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, with future events in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (April 30-May 3) and Irvine, Calif. (Aug. 5-8). Later in the year, the National Championships will be held in Indianapolis from June 3-7, which will serve as the U.S. National Team selection event for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore from July 11-Aug. 3.

How To Watch – Thursday, April 3 – Saturday, April 5 (all times ET)

  • Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)
  • TV: CNBC
Date
Time
Platform
Thursday, April 3
8 p.m.
Peacock (LIVE)
Friday, April 4
8 p.m.
Peacock (LIVE)
Saturday, April 5
Noon
CNBC*

1:30 p.m.
CNBC*
*Encore coverage

WORLD AQUATICS DIVING WORLD CUP

The first stop of the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup series will be presented live this week from Centre Acuático Code Metropolitano in Guadalajara, Mexico, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins Friday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET with the mixed 3m and 10m team finals. Mexico has a rich history with the sport of diving, with the country earning at least one medal in every Olympic Games since 2008. The second and third stops will be in Windsor, Canada (April 11-13), and Beijing, China (May 2-4).

Multiple Olympic medalists from Paris are expected to compete, including three-time gold medalist Quan Hongchang (China), two-time gold medalist Chen Yiwen (China), 3m synchro gold medalist Chang Yani (China), four-time Olympic medalist Jack Laugher (Great Britain), and the United States’ Daryn Wright. In Paris, China became the first nation ever to win all eight gold medals across men’s and women’s diving events.

NBC SPORTS’ WORLD AQUATICS DIVING WORLD CUP COVERAGE SCHEDULE

All events streaming live on Peacock

Beijing listings will be announced at a later date

Date
Event
Location
Time
Fri., April 4
Mixed 3m/10m Team Finals
Guadalajara
7:30 p.m.
Sat., April 5
Women’s 3m Synchro Final
Guadalajara
Noon

Men’s 10m Synchro Final
Guadalajara
2:30 p.m.

Women’s 10m Platform Final
Guadalajara
5 p.m.

Men’s 3m Springboard Final
Guadalajara
7:30 p.m.
Sun., April 6
Men’s 3m Synchro Final
Guadalajara
Noon

Women’s 10m Synchro Final
Guadalajara
2:30 p.m.

Women’s 3m Springboard Final
Guadalajara
5 p.m.

Men’s 10m Platform Final
Guadalajara
7:30 p.m.
Fri., April 11
Mixed 3m/10m Team Finals
Windsor
5:30 p.m.
Sat., April 12
Women’s 3m Synchro Final
Windsor
10 a.m.

Men’s 10m Synchro Final
Windsor
12:30 p.m.

Women’s 10m Platform Final
Windsor
3 p.m.

Men’s 3m Springboard Final
Windsor
5:30 p.m.
Sun., April 13
Men’s 3m Synchro Final
Windsor
10 a.m.

Women’s 10m Synchro Final
Windsor
12:30 p.m.

Women’s 3m Springboard Final
Windsor
3 p.m.

Men’s 10m Platform Final
Windsor
5:30 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--