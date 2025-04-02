 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS’ PGA TOUR COVERAGE DELIVERS SIX CONSECUTIVE WEEKENDS OF VIEWERSHIP GAINS ON NBC/PEACOCK LEADING INTO VALERO TEXAS OPEN

Published April 2, 2025 03:46 PM

Five of Six Final Rounds on NBC/Peacock Deliver Peak Viewership of More Than 3 Million Viewers

Sunday’s Texas Children’s Houston Open Final Round on NBC/Peacock Up 41% vs. 2024; Viewership Peaked With 4.3 Million Viewers

Last Six Sunday Final Rounds on NBC/Peacock Averaging 2.7 Million Viewers, Up 13% vs. 2024

Six Consecutive Weekends of PGA TOUR Coverage on NBC/Peacock Averaging 2.2 Million Viewers, Up 10% vs. 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 2, 2025 NBC Sports’ presentation of the PGA TOUR has delivered six consecutive weekends of year-over-year viewership gains on NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital properties, highlighted by strong Sunday final round viewership and peak viewership numbers across the board, based on official data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Beginning with the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (Feb. 22-23) through last weekend’s Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 29-30), the past six weekends of PGA TOUR coverage on NBC and Peacock have averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.2 million viewers across 41 hours of coverage, up 10 % vs. the same six events last year, and up 18% when excluding this year’s weather-impacted PLAYERS Championship coverage.

Sunday final rounds have delivered further viewership gains in that span, averaging a TAD of 2.7 million viewers, up 13% vs. 2024. Five of the last six Sundays have posted double-digit percentage viewership increases.

PGA TOUR Ratings Graphic

*Total Audience Delivery (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports Digital)

Below are additional viewership highlights;

  • All six final rounds posted higher peak viewership vs. 2024;
  • Five of six final rounds eclipsed a peak viewership of more than 3 million viewers;
  • Coverage of the PLAYERS Championship delivered the highest peak viewership (6.2 million viewers), followed by last Sunday’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, which had a peak viewership of 4.3 million viewers.

NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage continues this week with the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio this Thursday through Sunday on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock. Early round coverage airs tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. This weekend’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel on both days before transitioning to NBC/Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

--NBC SPORTS--