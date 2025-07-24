TADEJ POGAČAR LOOKS TO SECURE HISTORIC 4TH CAREER TOUR DE FRANCE TITLE AS NBC SPORTS CONCLUDES EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE THIS FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY, WITH FINAL STAGE ENDING IN PARIS AT 9:30 A.M. ET SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

Coverage of the 112th Tour de France Continues Tomorrow with Stage 19 Live Exclusively on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2025 – Defending and three-time champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia looks to secure his historic fourth career Tour de France title as NBC Sports continues live coverage of the 112th Tour de France this week, concluding with Stage 21 this Sunday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Pogačar, who has won the Tour de France in 2024, 2021, and 2020, sits four minutes and 26 seconds ahead of two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) for the general classification lead. With a victory, Pogačar would become the sixth cyclist to win four or more Tour de France titles.

Coverage continues tomorrow, Friday, July 25, with Stage 19 beginning at 7 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, concludes in the French capital in Paris’ Champs-Élysées with the final stage this Sunday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC will present live coverage of the penultimate Stage 20 this Saturday, July 26 at 8 a.m. ET, followed by encore coverage at 2 p.m. ET later that day. On Sunday, July 27, NBC presents encore coverage of the final Stage 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock continues to stream live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2025 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

Following each stage, NBC Sports NOW streams one-hour Daily Recaps, featuring highlights and daily special episodes of Tour de France: Beyond the Podium, providing analysis of the day’s stage and looking ahead to the next day’s live coverage on Peacock.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ covers his 53rd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll will be on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside analysts Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen.

NBC SPORTS CYCLING SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world via @NBCSCycling on X and the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:



Date

Time

Stage

Platform

Fri., July 25

7 a.m.

Stage 19: Albertville / La Plagne (LIVE)

Peacock









Sat., July 26

6 a.m.

Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE)

Peacock



8 a.m.

Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE)

Peacock, NBC



2 p.m.

Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (Encore)

NBC









Sun. July 27

9:30 a.m.

Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE)

Peacock



2 p.m.

Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (Encore)

NBC



NBC SPORTS’ TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES COVERAGE BEGINS THIS WEEKEND EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Peacock will present live coverage of all nine stages of the Tour de France Femmes from July 26-Aug. 3., beginning this Saturday with Stage 1 at 11:15 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Stages 1-7 will stream exclusively on Peacock, and Stages 8 and 9 will be presented live on Peacock and CNBC. Click here for NBC Sports’ full coverage schedule of the fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

