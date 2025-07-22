How to watch every stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes

All nine stages of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes air live on Peacock.

The fourth edition of the Tour runs from July 26-Aug. 3, starting in Vannes in Brittany and ending in Les Porte des Soleil in the Alps.

Peacock coverage starts at 9:35 a.m. ET on most days. CNBC joins for live coverage of the last two stages to determine the winner.

The Tour increases from eight stages in 2024 to nine for the first time this year.

The 723-mile race ends with two mountain stages, including a summit finish on the penultimate day at the Col de la Madeleine, an 11.5-mile climb with an average gradient of 8.1%.

Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma Phinney won the 2024 Tour (by four seconds over Demi Vollering) after Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten and Vollering won the first two editions.

Niewiadoma Phinney defends her title against a field including American Kristen Faulkner, who won Paris Olympic gold in the road race and on the track with the team pursuit. Faulkner, who rides for EF Education–Oatly, was the lone American to finish last year’s Tour, placing 38th.

Another American, two-time world time trial champion Chloé Dygert, makes her Tour debut. She is teammates with Niewiadoma Phinney on CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto.

France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, the 2024 Olympic mountain bike gold medalist, is slated to make her Tour debut.

Also expected are the winners of the first two Grand Tours of 2025: Vollering (repeat Spanish Vuelta champion in May) and Italian Elisa Longo Borghini (repeat Giro d’Italia winner earlier in July).

Olympic and world road race champion Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands is also expected to race after ending a three-year retirement to compete this season.

2025 Tour de France Femmes Broadcast Schedule