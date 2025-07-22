 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Zebby Matthews, and Jesús Sánchez
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
WNBA set to quickly tip off second half of season after short All-Star break
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round One
PGA Tour Champions announces new event in Portugal

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Zebby Matthews, and Jesús Sánchez
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
WNBA set to quickly tip off second half of season after short All-Star break
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round One
PGA Tour Champions announces new event in Portugal

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch every stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes

  
Published July 22, 2025 02:52 PM

All nine stages of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes air live on Peacock.

The fourth edition of the Tour runs from July 26-Aug. 3, starting in Vannes in Brittany and ending in Les Porte des Soleil in the Alps.

Peacock coverage starts at 9:35 a.m. ET on most days. CNBC joins for live coverage of the last two stages to determine the winner.

The Tour increases from eight stages in 2024 to nine for the first time this year.

The 723-mile race ends with two mountain stages, including a summit finish on the penultimate day at the Col de la Madeleine, an 11.5-mile climb with an average gradient of 8.1%.

Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma Phinney won the 2024 Tour (by four seconds over Demi Vollering) after Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten and Vollering won the first two editions.

Niewiadoma Phinney defends her title against a field including American Kristen Faulkner, who won Paris Olympic gold in the road race and on the track with the team pursuit. Faulkner, who rides for EF Education–Oatly, was the lone American to finish last year’s Tour, placing 38th.

Another American, two-time world time trial champion Chloé Dygert, makes her Tour debut. She is teammates with Niewiadoma Phinney on CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto.

France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, the 2024 Olympic mountain bike gold medalist, is slated to make her Tour debut.

Also expected are the winners of the first two Grand Tours of 2025: Vollering (repeat Spanish Vuelta champion in May) and Italian Elisa Longo Borghini (repeat Giro d’Italia winner earlier in July).

Olympic and world road race champion Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands is also expected to race after ending a three-year retirement to compete this season.

2025 Tour de France Femmes Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)StagePlatform
July 2611:15 a.m.1: Vannes to PlumelecPeacock
July 277 a.m.2: Brest to QuimperPeacock
July 289:35 a.m.3: La Gacilly to AngersPeacock
July 299:35 a.m.4: Saumur to PoitiersPeacock
July 309:35 a.m.5: Chasseneuil-du-Poitou to GueretPeacock
July 319:35 a.m.6: Clermont-Ferrand to AmbertPeacock
Aug. 19:35 a.m.7: Bourg-en-Bresse to ChamberyPeacock
Aug. 27:40 a.m.8: Chambery to Col de la MadeleinePeacock
10 a.m.8: Chambery to Col de la MadeleineCNBC
Aug. 39:15 a.m.9: Praz-sur-Arly to ChatelPeacock
11:30 a.m.9: Praz-sur-Arly to ChatelCNBC