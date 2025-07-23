KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK
Live Coverage of Swimming Begins This Saturday, July 26, at 10 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Highlights on NBC on Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. ET and Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. ET
Ledecky Can Add to Her Record-Breaking Individual World Championship Gold Medal Count
Olympic Gold Medalists Leon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Torri Huske, and Kaylee McKeown Also Expected to Compete
Spain vs. Hungary in Men’s Water Polo Gold Medal Match Tomorrow at 9:35 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
Additional Coverage, including Preliminaries, Presented Live on Team USA TV
STAMFORD, Conn. – July 23, 2025 – Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky headlines NBC Sports’ continued live coverage of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships from Singapore, with the swimming portion of the event beginning this Saturday, July 26, at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All finals in all disciplines across swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming, and artistic swimming will continue to be presented live on Peacock.
Ledecky, who has a record 16 individual world championship gold medals, can make history once again when she lines up for the 800m freestyle, where she could become the first swimmer to win seven world titles in one event. Ledecky’s dominance in the event dates back to the 2012 London Olympics; since then, she’s won four consecutive Olympic gold medals and six world titles. Ledecky is expected to face elite competition from three-time Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh (Canada).
The U.S. is expected to field an elite team that’s coming off 28 medals at the Paris Olympics, the most of any country in the Games. Aside from Ledecky, eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, four-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh, and six-time Olympic medalist Torri Huske are all expected to represent Team USA.
Along with McIntosh, French star Leon Marchand, coming off a Paris Olympics that saw him win four gold medals in front of his home crowd, leads a strong international contingent expected to compete in Singapore that is also expected to include Australian Olympic gold medalists Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan.
Since July 11 and continuing through Aug. 3, Peacock will stream over 100 hours of live coverage featuring many of the top U.S. Olympic medalists from Paris competing against elite international fields in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. This will be the first time that Singapore has hosted this event.
Team USA TV will present preliminaries and select semi-finals action from the artistic swimming and diving competitions. Team USA TV is a free ad-supported TV channel, launched in partnership by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NBCUniversal, and FAST Studios. Team USA TV brings fans the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is available now on Peacock, Roku TV, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, and Tablo. For more information, click here.
NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call the event alongside three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and reporter Nicole Auerbach. During his career, Gaines won eight World Championship medals, including five gold medals at the 1978 and 1982 World Championships.
NBC Sports’ Coverage Schedule, Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, Aug. 9 (all times ET)
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Platform
|Thurs., July 24
|Water Polo: Men’s 7th/8th Place Game – Italy vs. United States
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Game – Greece vs. Serbia
|5:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Freestyle Final
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s 5th/6th Place Game – Montenegro vs. Croatia
|8 a.m.
|Peacock
|Water Polo: Men’s Gold Medal Game – Spain vs. Hungary
|9:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Freestyle Final
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., July 25
|Artistic Swimming: Acrobatic Routine Final
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|High Diving: Women’s 20m Final
|11 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., July 26
|Diving: Mixed 3m/10m/ Team Event Final
|3:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 1
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|High Diving: Men’s 27m Final
|11 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., July 27
|Diving: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final
|3 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 1
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 2
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., July 28
|Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final
|4 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Synchro Final
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 2
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 3
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tues., July 29
|Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final
|3:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Synchro Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 3
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 4
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Weds., July 30
|Diving: Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 4
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 5
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Thurs., July 31
|Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final
|6:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 5
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 6
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Aug. 1
|Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Final
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 6
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Prelims Day 7
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 2
|Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final
|6 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 7
|7:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming Highlights
|2 p.m.
|NBC*
|Swimming: Prelims Day 8
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Aug. 3
|Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Swimming: Finals Day 8
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Aug. 9
|Swimming Highlights
|1 p.m.
|NBC*
*Encore presentation
