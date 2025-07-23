KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Live Coverage of Swimming Begins This Saturday, July 26, at 10 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Highlights on NBC on Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. ET and Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

Ledecky Can Add to Her Record-Breaking Individual World Championship Gold Medal Count

Olympic Gold Medalists Leon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Torri Huske, and Kaylee McKeown Also Expected to Compete

Spain vs. Hungary in Men’s Water Polo Gold Medal Match Tomorrow at 9:35 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Additional Coverage, including Preliminaries, Presented Live on Team USA TV

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 23, 2025 – Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky headlines NBC Sports’ continued live coverage of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships from Singapore, with the swimming portion of the event beginning this Saturday, July 26, at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All finals in all disciplines across swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming, and artistic swimming will continue to be presented live on Peacock.

Ledecky, who has a record 16 individual world championship gold medals, can make history once again when she lines up for the 800m freestyle, where she could become the first swimmer to win seven world titles in one event. Ledecky’s dominance in the event dates back to the 2012 London Olympics; since then, she’s won four consecutive Olympic gold medals and six world titles. Ledecky is expected to face elite competition from three-time Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh (Canada).

The U.S. is expected to field an elite team that’s coming off 28 medals at the Paris Olympics, the most of any country in the Games. Aside from Ledecky, eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, four-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh, and six-time Olympic medalist Torri Huske are all expected to represent Team USA.

Along with McIntosh, French star Leon Marchand, coming off a Paris Olympics that saw him win four gold medals in front of his home crowd, leads a strong international contingent expected to compete in Singapore that is also expected to include Australian Olympic gold medalists Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan.

Since July 11 and continuing through Aug. 3, Peacock will stream over 100 hours of live coverage featuring many of the top U.S. Olympic medalists from Paris competing against elite international fields in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. This will be the first time that Singapore has hosted this event.

Team USA TV will present preliminaries and select semi-finals action from the artistic swimming and diving competitions. Team USA TV is a free ad-supported TV channel, launched in partnership by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, NBCUniversal, and FAST Studios. Team USA TV brings fans the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and their journey to represent Team USA at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and is available now on Peacock, Roku TV, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, and Tablo. For more information, click here.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call the event alongside three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and reporter Nicole Auerbach. During his career, Gaines won eight World Championship medals, including five gold medals at the 1978 and 1982 World Championships.

NBC Sports’ Coverage Schedule, Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, Aug. 9 (all times ET)

Date

Event

Time

Platform

Thurs., July 24

Water Polo: Men’s 7th/8th Place Game – Italy vs. United States

4 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Game – Greece vs. Serbia

5:35 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Women’s Duet Freestyle Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s 5th/6th Place Game – Montenegro vs. Croatia

8 a.m.

Peacock



Water Polo: Men’s Gold Medal Game – Spain vs. Hungary

9:35 a.m.

Peacock



Artistic Swimming: Mixed Duet Freestyle Final

10 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., July 25

Artistic Swimming: Acrobatic Routine Final

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



High Diving: Women’s 20m Final

11 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 26

Diving: Mixed 3m/10m/ Team Event Final

3:30 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 1

10 p.m.

Peacock



High Diving: Men’s 27m Final

11 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., July 27

Diving: Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Final

3 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 1

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 2

10 p.m.

Peacock

Mon., July 28

Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final

4 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Synchro Final

6 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 2

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 3

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., July 29

Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Synchro Final

3:30 a.m.

Peacock



Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Synchro Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 3

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 4

10 p.m.

Peacock

Weds., July 30

Diving: Mixed 3m Springboard Synchro Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 4

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 5

10 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., July 31

Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final

6:15 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 5

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 6

10 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Aug. 1

Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard Final

6 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 6

7 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Prelims Day 7

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 2

Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final

6 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 7

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming Highlights

2 p.m.

NBC*



Swimming: Prelims Day 8

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 3

Diving: Men’s 10m Platform Final

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Swimming: Finals Day 8

7 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 9

Swimming Highlights

1 p.m.

NBC*



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--