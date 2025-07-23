PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM

Pre-Match Pitch-side Coverage, Featuring NBC Sports’ Premier League Live Team, Kicks Off at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Premier League’s Summer Series Tournament in the U.S. Features Six Matches Over Nine Days Live Across NBC and Peacock from New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Chicago’s Soldier Field

Interactive Peacock Premier League Double-Decker Bus to be On-Site in East Rutherford and Atlanta

2024-25 Season Marked 2nd-Most U.S. Consumption Ever for a Premier League Season (17.14 Billion Minutes across all NBCUniversal Platforms)

All Matches and Coverage Stream Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 23, 2025 – The Premier League Summer Series -- the second edition of the pre-season tournament bringing world-class soccer and a Premier League matchday experience to three iconic locations from July 26 to Aug. 3 -- kicks off this Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., with two matches live across NBC and Peacock.

Coverage of the Summer Series begins this Saturday, July 26, from MetLife Stadium with Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock leading into the opening match as Everton face Bournemouth at 4 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock). In the nightcap, 13-time PL champions Manchester United take on West Ham at 7 p.m. ET (Peacock).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s pre- and post-match coverage from a special pitch-side desk alongside analysts Tim Howard and Robbie Earle. Peter Drury (play-by-play), Graeme Le Saux (analyst) and Joe Speight (reporter) will call Everton-Bournemouth. Jon Champion (play-by-play), Howard (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Manchester United-West Ham, with Earle and Le Saux joining Lowe pitch-side for halftime of the second match.

On Wednesday, July 30, Peacock exclusively streams two live matches from Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., as West Ham face Everton at 6:30 p.m. ET and Manchester United take on Bournemouth at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Lowe hosts Wednesday’s coverage alongside Howard and Le Saux. Champion (play-by-play), Earle (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call West Ham-Everton. Drury (play-by-play), Howard (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Manchester United-Bournemouth, with Earle and Le Saux joining Lowe pitch-side for halftime of the second match.

On Sunday, August 3, NBC and Peacock present the final leg of 2025 Summer Series matches from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., beginning with Bournemouth-West Ham at 2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) followed by Manchester United-Everton at 5 p.m. ET (Peacock).

Sunday’s coverage, which begins with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, is hosted by Lowe alongside Howard and Le Saux. Drury (play-by-play), Earle (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Bournemouth-West-Ham. Champion (play-by-play), Le Saux (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Manchester United-Everton, with Earle and Howard joining Lowe pitch-side for halftime of the second match.

All match and studio coverage of the Premier League Summer Series will stream live on Peacock.

The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of August 15-17 on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

PEACOCK PREMIER LEAGUE BUS

For the Summer Series matchups at MetLife Stadium (July 26) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Aug. 3), Peacock will have an interactive English-style double-decker bus on-site for fans.

The bus will be located in fan zones at MetLife Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will showcase Peacock features on the first floor including Premier League Multiview.

On the second floor, fans will have the opportunity to get their photo taken, receive Premier League on NBC and Peacock branded shoelaces, and enjoy carnival activities such as face-painting.

2024-25 PL SEASON ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

For the full season, NBC Sports averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 510,000 viewers per Premier League TV match window – marking a record fourth consecutive season with average English-language viewership topping 500,000 and the highest U.S. Premier League viewership in any season where the title was clinched with four or more weeks remaining in the season. Liverpool secured the earliest Premier League title clinch in five years (Matchweek 34). Viewership figures are based upon official live + same day metrics from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Across all NBCUniversal platforms in English and Spanish, fans consumed 17.14 billion minutes of Premier League coverage in 2024-25 – second-most ever for a Premier League season in the U.S . For more information click here.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Premier League Summer Series coverage schedule (all times ET, subject to change):



Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., July 26 3 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., July 26 4 p.m. Everton v. Bournemouth (New Jersey) NBC, Peacock Sat., July 26 6 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., July 26 7 p.m. Manchester United v. West Ham (New Jersey) Peacock Wed., July 30 6 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., July 30 6:30 p.m. West Ham v. Everton (Chicago) Peacock Wed., July 30 8:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., July 30 9:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Bournemouth (Chicago) Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 1:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 2 p.m. Bournemouth v. West Ham (Atlanta) NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 4 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 5 p.m. Manchester United v. Everton (Atlanta) Peacock

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

--NBC SPORTS--