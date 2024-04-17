Kay Cockerill has been with GOLF Channel since the network’s inception in 1995. She serves as an on-course reporter for the network’s LPGA Tour and college golf live tournament coverage. She also is an occasional contributor to the network’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage, and contributes to the network’s coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships.

Cockerill played on the LPGA Tour for nine years before joining the network, and is a two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion (1986-87) and participant in the 1986 Women’s World Amateur Team Championships. She received her economics degree from UCLA in 1987 and is the only female golfer in the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame, where she won six times and was a two-time All-American.

Known for her volunteer work away from the course, Cockerill received the LPGA’s Budget Service Award in 1992 for her outstanding community service and dedication to golf. In 2008, she was honored by the California Golf Writers Association with the Jack Lemmon Ambassador of Golf Award, honoring individuals in golf who have represented the game with character and personality and whose positive image has served as an invaluable service to the game. Cockerill also is a member of the Board of The First Tee of San Francisco and a member of the Northern California Golf Association Hall of Fame.

Cockerill resides in San Francisco with her husband Danny Dann, who worked for the three-time World Series-winning San Francisco Giants.