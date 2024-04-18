Mark Rolfing is a hole announcer for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR live tournament coverage. He also serves as an analyst on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From studio news programming on GOLF Channel, airing on-site from the sport’s biggest events.

Rolfing owns over 35 years of experience as an analyst, on-course commentator and host across NBC, ABC and ESPN, having spent more than 25 consecutive years as part of the NBC Sports golf coverage team since 1997. In 2016, Global Golf Post described Rolfing as “a man of grace and good will, whose voice has become part of the game’s soundtrack.”

Amid pursuits to play professionally, Rolfing joined the Kapalua Resort on Maui as an assistant professional. He was promoted to Director of Marketing and Recreation and helped create the Kapalua International tournament as an offseason event in 1983. His efforts to develop Kapalua’s Plantation Course, home of the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, with architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw earned him induction into the Hawaii Golf Hall of Fame in 2000.

In 2017, The PGA of America honored Rolfing and his wife Debi with its Distinguished Service Award, recognizing those who advance humanitarian interests through the game. Prior recipients include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, and Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. The Rolfings’ commitment to young people in need, as foster parents to 30 children since 1999, has resulted in tremendous positive change across Hawaii and the mainland.

Rolfing is also a proud and grateful cancer survivor. After overcoming a bout with stage four salivary gland cancer in 2015, he now advocates for sun safety and cancer prevention in the golf community.

Rolfing played college golf at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., where he was conference champion and was later inducted into the DePauw Hall of Fame in 1999. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from DePauw in 1971 and went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in education from Northern Illinois University in 1973. As a native of DeKalb, Ill., two of his favorite career projects are interviews he conducted with Ernie Banks in the bleachers at Wrigley Field and with Michael Jordan for a Ryder Cup feature story in 2014. More recently, he described his role as an on-course reporter for Tiger Woods’ Friday round at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews as “one of the greatest gifts of my entire career.”

