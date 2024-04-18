Nate Ryan serves NBCSports.com’s lead motorsports writer and contributor to NBC Sports Group’s on-air NASCAR coverage.

Before joining NBC Sports Group, Nate Ryan served as a motorsports writer for USA TODAY. Ryan was a regular guest panelist on ESPN’s NASCAR NOW and weekly contributor to Fox Sports 1’s NASCAR Race Hub.

Ryan has covered more than 450 NASCAR Cup Series races throughout his career and is a five-time Russ Catlin Motorsports Award of Excellence recipient and a two-time National Motorsports Press Association George Cunningham Writer of the Year Award recipient.

Ryan graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in journalism.