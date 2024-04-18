Paige Mackenzie currently serves as an analyst and on-course reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of the LPGA Tour, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, college golf, and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Mackenzie also regularly contributes to Golf Today and Golf Central studio coverage on GOLF Channel

Mackenzie made her GOLF Channel debut in November 2012 as a contributing analyst for Golf Central during the CME Group Tour Championship. In June 2013, she became a regular analyst for Morning Drive and a studio analyst for Golf Central, while continuing to play a full schedule on the LPGA Tour.

In 2015, she joined GOLF Channel full-time as an analyst on Morning Drive, in addition to serving as an analyst and on-course reporter.

Mackenzie was a three-time NCAA All-American at the University of Washington, where she was the top-ranked amateur in the country during her senior year.