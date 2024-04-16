Rebecca Chatman serves as Vice President and Coordinating Producer of Olympic Production.

With more than two decades of experience, Chatman is a senior leader of NBC Olympics’ production team. Following her role as the Olympic Primetime show producer for PyeongChang, Rio and Sochi, Chatman helped oversee all aspects of Olympic production for the Summer Games in Tokyo and the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. During the 2008 Beijing and 2010 Vancouver Games, she produced the late night show, and in London she co-produced the afternoon show on NBC.

Chatman has worked on many of NBC Sports’ properties and events, including Sunday Night Football, the U.S. Open Championship, the Ryder Cup, Notre Dame Football, the World Swimming Championships, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wimbledon and the French Open. Chatman has been a part of the Kentucky Derby production team since 2007.

A graduate of Princeton University, Chatman came to NBC Olympics in 1998 after working at WRC-TV, NBC’s owned-and-operated station in Washington, D.C. Chatman was named one of SportsBusiness Journal’s Game Changers in 2015 and Broadcasting and Cable/Multichannel’s 2013 Women to Watch.