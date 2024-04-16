 Skip navigation
MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
Wierman looking to 'be the best' at Maryland
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
How to watch the Chevron Championship and RBC Heritage
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240416.jpg
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240416.jpg
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NUP_154729_0006.JPG Download

Rebecca Chatman

Vice President and Coordinating Producer, Olympic Production

Rebecca Chatman serves as Vice President and Coordinating Producer of Olympic Production.

With more than two decades of experience, Chatman is a senior leader of NBC Olympics’ production team. Following her role as the Olympic Primetime show producer for PyeongChang, Rio and Sochi, Chatman helped oversee all aspects of Olympic production for the Summer Games in Tokyo and the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. During the 2008 Beijing and 2010 Vancouver Games, she produced the late night show, and in London she co-produced the afternoon show on NBC.

Chatman has worked on many of NBC Sports’ properties and events, including Sunday Night Football, the U.S. Open Championship, the Ryder Cup, Notre Dame Football, the World Swimming Championships, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wimbledon and the French Open. Chatman has been a part of the Kentucky Derby production team since 2007.

A graduate of Princeton University, Chatman came to NBC Olympics in 1998 after working at WRC-TV, NBC’s owned-and-operated station in Washington, D.C. Chatman was named one of SportsBusiness Journal’s Game Changers in 2015 and Broadcasting and Cable/Multichannel’s 2013 Women to Watch.