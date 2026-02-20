NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC ON FRIDAY, FEB. 20

“A lot of VIPs in this building on Sunday. It is going to be incredible to be here calling it for everybody back home. What an opportunity Team USA has against the Canadians.” – Eddie Olczyk on Gold Medal Men’s Hockey Game (Sunday, 8 a.m. ET on NBC & Peacock)

TOMORROW: Jordan Stolz Competes in the Men’s Speed Skating Mass Start; Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor Seek Another Olympic Medal in the Two-Woman Bobsled

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 20, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico.

Tonight’s show features two-time Olympic medalist Alex Ferreria, as he looks to complete his Olympic medal collection with gold in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final. Also, Kristen Santos-Griswold and Corinne Stoddard aim for the podium in the women’s short track 1500m.

Tomorrow, Jordan Stolz seeks to win another medal in these Games in the men’s speed skating mass start (live at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network). Team USA duo Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will compete in the two-woman bobsled after earning medals in the women’s monobob on Monday (beginning 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC:

MEN’S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL: UNITED STATES VS. SLOVAKIA

Mike Tirico on the USA–Canada gold medal game closing the Olympics: “The U.S.-Canada final will be the final event of these Olympic Games. And it will come on February 22. If that date rings a bell, that’s the day of the U.S.-Soviet Union hockey game in 1980 in Lake Placid. That wasn’t the gold medal game. They had to win two days later against Finland. The most famous day in U.S. hockey — Feb. 22, 1980. We’ll see you on Feb. 22, 2026, for USA-Canada.”

Eddie Olczyk on the USA vs. Canada matchup: “A lot of VIPs in this building on Sunday. It is going to be incredible to be here calling it for everybody back home. What an opportunity Team USA has against the Canadians. Best on best. What an opportunity for the red, white and blue to take on their greatest archrival.”

Brian Boucher on Team USA seeking revenge against Canada: “The United States has revenge on their mind after what happened in the Four Nations last year.”

Kenny Albert on Sidney Crosby suiting up for the gold medal game: “And the big question will Sidney Crosby be in uniform?”

T.J. Oshie on Team USA’s dominance in the first period: “They had everything in it. This is the U.S. team that we all wanted to see — physicality, faceoffs, goal scoring, goaltending. We had it all that period from the drop of the puck. It looks like the U.S. team is for real.”

Boucher on Connor Hellebuyck entering the gold medal game: “Connor Hellebuyck now five goals on 95 shots in this tournament. For Hellebuyck, he should feel awfully good about himself going into that gold medal game looking for revenge against Canada.”

Boucher on Jack Hughes’ goal: “Looked just like Patrick Kane on this goal. You talk about skill level and the ability to make the opposition miss. What a shot, what a finish, what a celebration for Jack Hughes.”

Boucher on Brady Tkachuk’s impact in the semifinal: “Great game from Brady Tkachuk. He was such a disrupter early in this game. He brought it from a physical standpoint. He was engaged with the talk around the benches. Now he was able to finish on his second breakaway of the period.”

Jack Hughes to Kathryn Tappen on Team USA’s play in the second period: “We had a couple power plays there. In the first, we were on the kill. That was just a good period for us. We just have to play hard in the third and keep tightening our game up and keep at it.”

Boucher on Sidney Crosby’s return: “I’ve got a hunch that he’s going to be out there. I just have a feeling that he will. It’s going to take a lot not to have him play.”

Tappen on Quinn and Jack Hughes celebrating with Tom Brady after the women’s gold medal win: “Jack and Quinn Hughes were here last night cheering on Team USA as the women’s hockey team won gold. Their mom, Ellen, is a player development coach. The brothers were reluctant to leave their seats when asked if they wanted to meet Tom Brady — they were so into the game. But eventually they made their way to Brady’s suite. That was when the U.S. captured gold. Jack said, ‘We’ll always remember celebrating with Tom Brady.’”

MEN’S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL: CANADA VS. FINLAND

Anson Carter on Sidney Crosby’s presence for Team Canada in big moments: “He brings that aura, and he does nothing but win. When you’re looking for a big play in key moments during the game, Team Canada looks to Sidney Crosby to get it done, because that’s all he’s done his whole career.”

Kathryn Tappen: “You guys are playing this one without your captain, Sidney Crosby. Who stepped up in a leadership role today?”

Brad Marchand: “Everybody. Connor [McDavid], I can’t say enough about his leadership. Just the way he carries himself and his presence in the room and on the ice. He doesn’t want to be denied. He’s showing up every game. Same with Nate [MacKinnon], just the intensity he brings every day. But I think collectively as a group, a lot of guys were vocal in there.”

FREESTYLE SKIING MEN’S HALFPIPE FINAL

Alex Ferreira’s gold medal in the freestyle halfpipe was the 10th gold medal of the Games, tying the all-time Winter mark for Team USA.

Tom Wallisch on Alex Ferreira completing his Olympic medal collection with gold: “Alex Ferreira made no doubt he was only going for gold and came through in the clutch. He completes the collection: a bronze, a silver and finally, the sweet, sweet gold.”

Todd Harris on Alex Ferreira’s gold medal second run: “He has made no mistake about saying, ‘I want the gold,’ and Alex Ferreira put down a gold medal–worthy run here.”

Harris on Hunter Hess: “He told me once he learned to just ski his way, that’s when he found success. It wasn’t chasing other athletes’ tricks but doing the tricks he likes, and he’s since found so much success.”

SPEED SKATING WOMEN’S 1500M

Bill Spaulding on Brittany Bowe’s legacy in speed skating: “Brittany Bowe is going to leave an indelible mark on U.S. speed skating.”

Joey Cheek on the race between Brittany Bowe and Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong in the 1500m: “What a battle. Brittany Bowe did everything she possibly could. She went out so fast, incredibly fast through 300 meters, fantastic at 700. Just didn’t quite have the last lap that she needed. Rijpma-de Jong played a beautiful pacing strategy. She didn’t go out too hard and had a big finish. What a battle all the way down to the end.”

Cheek on Bowe and Rijpma-de Jong: “This is a great pair to do it. Both of these skaters are evenly matched. Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong of the Netherlands is a stronger finisher, Brittany Bowe is a stronger starter. If they push each other to a great performance, you can see both of these women on the podium.”

Cheek on the shocking finish to the women’s 1500m: “What a stunning conclusion to this 1500m. I think Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong is as surprised as we are. We thought that second-to-last pair with Brittany Bowe would be a threat for a medal. We thought if either one of them won the pair, they would be on the podium, and that was certainly the case.”

Cheek on Femke Kok entering the 1500m: “She has stunned the Dutch world by competing in this race. It wasn’t a race that anyone thought she could compete in.”

Cheek on Germany’s Lea Sophie Scholz racing on the same day as Brittany Bowe’s final Olympic event: “This is Scholz’s first individual race at the Olympics. She said she grew up looking up to Brittany Bowe, so her first Olympic race is on the same day Bowe will skate her last Olympic race. That is a full-circle moment.”

SHORT TRACK WOMEN’S 1500M

Ted Robinson on Corinne Stoddard winning bronze: “For the first time in 16 years, the United States has a woman winning an individual medal in short track at the Olympic Games.”

Katherine Reutter-Adamek on Stoddard’s resilience after a difficult start to the Olympics: “It’s great to watch Corinne recover from a difficult start during these Olympics. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Robinson on Corinne Stoddard’s journey to Olympic bronze in Milan: “To understand the backstory: she fell and broke her nose in her very first Olympics four years ago. She battled anxiety and insomnia and skipped the World Championships last year because she needed time to stay in Utah and take care of herself. She came back, made the team, came here with expectations, and literally crashed four times. But she picked herself up and, as another Olympic champion mentioned — Apolo Ohno, in those texts Andrea Joyce referenced earlier — she used that as motivation and fuel and wins Olympic bronze.”

Robinson on Corinne Stoddard finishing strong: “Corinne Stoddard made her last night of these Milan Olympics her very best.”

Robinson on the unpredictable nature of short track after another fall in the quarterfinals: “That’s short track. You have to get over it.”

Reutter-Adamek on the level of controversy on the ice during the short track competition: “The amount of controversy we’ve seen in the last 17 days in this sport is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe it.”

Reutter-Adamek on Belgium’s Tineke den Dulk rare strategy in the 1500m quarterfinal: “This is called a flyer. The strategy is to try to lap the pack early. It works if the pack doesn’t chase you, and they’re not chasing Tineke den Dulk — they’re letting her go. In the 1500 meters, I’ve only seen this strategy done one other time internationally. To do this on the Olympic stage is really saying something, and she’s coming off a silver medal in the mixed team relay.”

SHORT TRACK MEN’S RELAY FINALS

Robinson on Jens van ’t Wout’s historic run in Milan: “Jens van ’t Wout now has three golds and a bronze at these Games. That’s something only Viktor An has ever done. He did it twice, once for Korea and once for Russia. Jens van ’t Wout is now in the same sentence as Viktor An. If you’d told me that two weeks ago, I would have said you were nuts.”

Reutter-Adamek on the Netherlands team: “The Dutch team has absolutely nailed their peak. This is what you want to do at the Olympics. It’s simple, but not easy, folks, and they’ve nailed it.”

Robinson on the Netherlands cementing their legacy in short track: “It is the single greatest country story in Olympic short track. For a nation that has long had long track as its national sport, they are the short track power in Milan.”

WOMEN’S CURLING SEMIFINAL: UNITED STATES VS SWITZERLAND

Jason Knapp on Cory Thiesse winning silver: “Cory Thiesse, the first Olympic medalist for American women in the sport with her silver alongside mixed doubles partner Korey Dropkin. Part of a run for a U.S. women’s curling team to an Olympic medal for the first time.”

Knapp on the United States falling to Switzerland in the semifinal: “Tabitha Peterson and the United States played a fine game with Switzerland, right at the top of their skill set. Just a little bit better, it’s the Swiss going to play for gold, and the United States will have a chance to earn bronze in Cortina.”

BIATHLON MEN’S 15KM MASS START

Randy Moss on Team Norway securing another gold medal after Johannes Dale-Skjevdal’s final shooting stage: “Norway has already won 16 gold medals at these Olympics, not just in biathlon, in all sports. And this is going to be another one for Team Norway.”

Moss on the men’s mass start podium and Quentin Fillon Maillet becoming France’s most decorated Olympian: “There’s your podium. Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway, Sturla Holm Lægreid of Norway, and Quentin Fillon Maillet becomes the most decorated French Olympian of all time with a bronze medal in the men’s mass start.”

REBECCA LOWE’S INTERVIEW WITH OLYMPIC CHAMPION ALYSA LIU

Alysa Liu to Rebecca Lowe on whether winning an individual gold medal has sunk in: “Not really. I’m still in my performance, honestly. Still in that program.”

Lowe: “You were so happy with it, weren’t you?”

Liu: “I was. It was a really great feeling with the crowd and everything.”

Lowe: “Since that moment, who has reached out to you? Give us some names.”

Liu: “I haven’t checked my phone. Hell no. There’s way too many messages. It’s too overwhelming. I don’t think I’ll ever get through all of them.”

Lowe: “Why does Olympic pressure affect some people but not you?”

Liu: “I’m not totally sure. I’m ok if I do bad. I’m also ok if I do good. Mistakes are beautiful. Flawless isn’t a thing. I just enjoy every second I’m out on the ice. It’s a lot of fun. I’ve gone through an unusual experience so that can only lead to an unusual outcome. I’ve gone through a lot to get to this point.”

Lowe: “How important is it for young viewers watching to be proud of themselves?”

Liu: “That’s the most important thing you can do for yourself. It’s truly amazing. It gives you such a confidence. I’m constantly learning and seek new experiences and I think that’s something that’s helped me grow a lot since the last time I was a skater.”

Lowe: “Do you think your life is about to change?”

Liu: “I’m going to try not to make it change. I really like my life the way it is. I want to keep it nice and calm.”

***

