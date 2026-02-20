BRITTANY BOWE COMPETES IN FINAL SPEED SKATING RACE IN HER FOURTH OLYMPICS AND ALEX FERREIRA GOES FOR GOLD IN MEN’S FREESTYLE HALFPIPE ON TONIGHT’S “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Three-Time Olympic Medalist Jordan Stolz Returns in Men’s Speed Skating Mass Start Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb 21. at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Team USA Faces Canada in Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game Sunday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony Live on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Primetime Presentation at 9 p.m. ET/PT, both on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 20, 2026 – Two-time Olympic speed skating medalist Brittany Bowe competes in her final Olympic speed skating race in the women’s 1500m and Alex Ferreira goes for gold in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe, headlining tonight’s presentation of Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. Tonight’s show will also include bobsled and women’s short track 1500m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Four-time Olympian speed skater Bowe will take the Olympic ice for the final time in the 1500m where she will battle against 10-time Olympic medalist Miho Takagi (Japan). Additionally, Kristen Santos-Griswold and Corinne Stoddard aim for the podium in the women’s short track 1500m.

Two-time Olympic medalist Ferreira, who has won back-to-back medals in this event (silver in 2018 PyeongChang, bronze in 2022 Beijing), aims for gold in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe. Ferreira competes alongside Team USA’s three-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, two-time Olympian Birk Irving, and first-time Olympian Hunter Hess.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries will lead their respective teams in the two-woman bobsled and look to position themselves for the events third and final runs.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Stolz aims for a fourth and final medal in these Games as he is expected to race in the men’s speed skating mass start live at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Team USA, headlined by Meyers Taylor and Humphries, will compete in the two-woman bobsled after the 41-year-old Meyers Taylor won her first career gold medal in the women’s monobob this past Monday. The third run of two-woman bobsled is live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and the final run is live at 3:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Five-time Olympic medalist Eileen Gu (China), who is seeking her first gold medal of these Olympic Games, will look to defend her gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. will look to defend its gold medal from Beijing in the mixed team aerials live at 4:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The figure skating gala will be presented at on Peacock at 2:05 p.m. ET. The U.S. women’s curling team, led by skip Tabitha Peterson, will face Canada in the bronze medal match live at 8:05 a.m. ET on Peacock; and the men’s hockey bronze medal game will be live at 2:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

The United States and Canada will face off in the men’s hockey gold medal game this Sunday, Feb. 22, live at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The intense rivalry between these two countries dates to the first-ever Olympic hockey tournament at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, where the Canadians beat the U.S., 2-0, in the semifinals en route to the first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal. Canada has since won eight more Olympic men’s hockey gold medals (1924, 1928, 1932, 1948, 1952, 2002, 2010, 2014), and a total of 16 Olympic medals, the most of any country. The U.S. has won 11 Olympic men’s ice hockey medals, including two golds (1960, 1980) and most recently a silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games in an overtime final which Canada won.

The women’s cross-country skiing 50km will feature four-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. This race will likely serve as the last of Diggins’ Olympic career as she is set to retire at the end of March following the World Cup Finals.

Other events include the women’s curling gold medal match live at 5:05 a.m. ET live on Peacock and four-man bobsled third run live at 4 a.m. ET and final run live at 6:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Closing Ceremony, held from Verona Olympic Arena, will be presented live at 2:30 p.m. ET/ on NBC and Peacock, with a primetime presentation later that day at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. For more information on the event, click here.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

***

FRIDAY, FEB. 20 (DAY 14)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500m

Bobsled – Two-Woman, First and Second Runs

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Halfpipe Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Final

Short Track – Women’s 1500m (Semifinals, Final) and Men’s Relay Final

USA NETWORK

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game – Switzerland vs. Norway

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 15km Mass Start*

8:45 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal – United States vs. Switzerland*

11:45 p.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Semifinal – United States vs. Slovakia*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal – Canada vs. Sweden

SATURDAY, FEB. 21 (DAY 15)

NBC

DAYTIME

10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Finals (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 50km

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:55 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Final (LIVE)

2:55 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Final Run (LIVE)

3:50 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third and Final Runs

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Final

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials

Speed Skating – Men’s Mass Start Final

Figure Skating – Gala

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs

Speed Skating – Women’s Mass Start Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game*

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First Run (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-6:10 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials Final (LIVE)

6:10 a.m.-7:05 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 50km (LIVE)

7:05 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final

7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Mixed Relay Final (LIVE)

8:15 a.m.-8:55 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Finals (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final

12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials Final*

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 12.5km Mass Start*

2:40 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game – Slovakia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Ski Mountaineering – Mixed Relay Final*

5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 50km*

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs*

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Canada*

11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Canada vs. Great Britain*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala*

CNBC

1:05 p.m.-4 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Canada vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Canada

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game – Slovakia vs. Finland*

SUNDAY, FEB. 22 (DAY 16)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, Final Run

8:10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, Third and Final Runs

11:45 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 50km

2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

“Best of Milan Cortina 2026”

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala*

4 a.m.-6:35 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 50km (LIVE)

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man Final Run (LIVE)

7 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 50km*

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Final – Sweden vs. Switzerland*

4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game – United States vs. Canada*

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--