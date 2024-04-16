Rob Hyland is the lead producer on NBC Sports’ most high-profile properties. He was named coordinating producer of Sunday Night Football – “the crown jewel of TV” according to The New York Times Magazine – in May 2022, and in Jan. 2024 concluded his second season leading primetime’s #1 show. In addition, Hyland serves as the producer of NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, an assignment he began with the Tokyo Olympics and continued with the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

NBCUniversal’s presentation of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing in Feb. 2022 won four Sports Emmys, including for Outstanding Live Sports Special.

SNF averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 21.4 million viewers in 2023 (including 19.9 million viewers as measured by Nielsen), pacing to rank as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most successive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen.

For the four NFL seasons (2018-21) prior to leading SNF, he served as the coordinating producer of Football Night in America – sports’ most-watched weekly studio show. Hyland also led the network’s Notre Dame Football coverage for the last 13 seasons, and served as coordinating producer of horse racing for a decade.

A veteran of 11 Olympics, Hyland previously led production of two of the Games’ most-watched sports — figure skating in the winter, and track & field in the summer.

Hyland’s work on NBC’s NFL coverage dates back to the debut of Sunday Night Football in 2006. In addition, Hyland served as the Coordinating Producer of Thursday Night Football in 2016 and 2017. Hyland has also directed some of the network’s signature productions, ranging from the Ironman Triathlon World Championships to the show open for Sunday Night Football.

A winner of 20 Sports Emmy Awards, Hyland led NBC Sports’ Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup horse racing coverage to five Eclipse Awards, three Emmy Awards, and nine Emmy nominations. Along the way, he oversaw production of two Triple Crown-winning campaigns – American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018. Hyland’s work on the sport at NBC dates to the network’s very first Kentucky Derby telecast in 2001.

A graduate of Williams College, Hyland joined NBC Sports in 1997.