 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
SARA PERLMAN Download

SARA PERLMAN

Host

Sara Perlman serves as a host for halftime and post-game coverage for the 2022 USFL season. Perlman joined the NBC Sports team in March 2021 as a sports betting host and content creator for NBC Sports EDGE and PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports.

Perlman serves as co-host of “Bet the Edge,” NBC Sports’ betting-focused podcast with Drew Dinsick. She also previously was a host of NBC Sports’ “The Daily Line,” which featured topical and entertaining sports talk with a focus on sports betting.

Before joining NBC Sports, Perlman was the host of FOX Sports’ “Talk the Line” during the 2020 NFL season, hosted “Countdown to Kickoff” on Radio.com in the 2020 NFL postseason, and served as the Baltimore Orioles’ sideline reporter on MASN in 2019.

A collegiate soccer player at American University and graduate of the University of Florida, Perlman began her career as the sideline reporter and color analyst for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League. She has also served as a cage-side reporter for MMA fights on “UFC Fight Pass.”