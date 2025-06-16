NBC SPORTS BRINGS “LEGENDARY FEBRUARY” TO FANATICS FEST

‘Legendary February Challenge’ to Feature Olympic, Football, and Basketball Games at Interactive Activation to Celebrate NBC and Peacock’s February 2026 Lineup of Milan Cortina Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star Game

NBC Sports Premier League Host Rebecca Lowe to Moderate On Her Turf Panel with Olympians Kendall Coyne Schofield, Erin Jackson, Elana Meyers Taylor, and NFL’s Head of Flag Football Stephanie Kwok

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter Featured in “New York vs. The World” Panel

Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson to Host a Live On-Site Episode of Fantasy Football Happy Hour at Fanatics Fest NYC

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 16, 2025 – NBC Sports is bringing “Legendary February” – its upcoming month of iconic sports programming with the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and NBA All-Star Game in February 2026 – to Fanatics Fest NYC from June 20-22 at the Javits Center in New York City. Billed as “the world’s largest arena for sports and collectibles,” Fanatics Fest blends the top athletes, celebrities, and sports brands and leagues into one celebration of sports and pop culture.

NBC Sports’ main attraction will be the “Legendary February Challenge,” an interactive activation designed for fans to experience the thrill of the three iconic events featured next February on NBC and Peacock. Fans will have 45 seconds to score points on all three challenges – a touchdown toss, basketball jump shot, and curling throw – with the names of the players with the best scores being displayed on the leaderboard as well as additional prizes and giveaways. The NBC- and Peacock-branded activation will feature a large LED screen displaying an immersive environment unique to whichever of the challenges you’re currently playing – a football field, basketball court, or curling arena – to replicate the experience of competing in each sport, as well as the respective logos for each event.

Additionally, NBC Sports personalities such as Premier League analyst and former United States Men’s National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard, NBA play-by-play voice Noah Eagle and analyst and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter, along with Olympic medalists Kendall Coyne Schofield (ice hockey), Erin Jackson (speed skating), and Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled) are expected to make appearances at the activation.

“Legendary February” is comprised of three of the biggest events in sports all taking place within days of each other in February 2026 on NBC and Peacock. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6 and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 22. Within that 17-day window, NBC Sports will also present Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8 and the NBA All-Star Game at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 15.

In addition to the “Legendary February Challenge,” NBC Sports will be represented on multiple panels. Premier League host Rebecca Lowe will moderate an On Her Turf panel on Sunday, June 22, focusing on women in sports and featuring Olympic medalists Kendall Coyne Schofield (ice hockey), Erin Jackson (speed skating), and Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled), as well as Stephanie Kwok, head of flag football at the NFL. On Her Turf is a dynamic brand focused on cross platform content and community dedicated to women’s empowerment, powered by sportswomen for all women.

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and NBC Sports’ NBA play-by-play voice Noah Eagle will moderate a “New York vs. The World” panel on Friday, June 20, featuring legendary New York athletes and celebrity super fans, including newly announced NBC Sports NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Malik Nabers, six-time Olympic medalist gymnast Suni Lee, actor-comedian Tracy Morgan, and former New York Knick Allan Houston.

Finally, NBC Sports’ fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry and fantasy sports analyst Lawrence Jackson will host a live episode of Fantasy Football Happy Hour, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show on Peacock, on-site at Fanatics Fest NYC on Saturday, June 21, and will be joined by actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key.

