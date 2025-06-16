J.J. SPAUN WINS THE 125TH U.S. OPEN ON NBC AND PEACOCK - NOTES AND QUOTES

“Don’t need to make it, just cozy it up, two putts…how about one! In one of the most unlikely final round Sundays in U.S. Open history, J.J. Spaun closes the deal with a birdie at the last!” – Dan Hicks on Spaun’s 64-foot putt to win the U.S. Open

“I dare say this is the most unlikely and spectacular conclusion to the U.S. Open.” – Brandel Chamblee

“Sport is at its best when there’s chaos, and today we had chaos…Chaos meant unbelievable, unmissable, you couldn’t pull your eyes off the screen.” – Paul McGinley

“It was insane and intense, excruciating and exciting, messy and memorable.” – Rich Lerner

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 15, 2025 – NBC Sports concluded its coverage of the 125th U.S. Open from Oakmont Country Club on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, including on-site post-round coverage on Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel as J.J. Spaun earned his first career major title with birdies on the final two holes, including a 64-foot putt to clinch the title on the 18th hole.

125th U.S. Open – Final Leaderboard

Player

Total

J.J. Spaun

-1

Robert MacIntyre

+1

Viktor Hovland

+2



ON J.J. SPAUN (-1, CHAMPION)

Dan Hicks on Spaun’s 64-foot birdie putt on No. 18 with a one-shot lead: “Don’t need to make it, just cozy it up, two putts…how about one! In one of the most unlikely final round Sundays in U.S. Open history, J.J. Spaun closes the deal with a birdie at the last! … You could’ve never dreamt this Sunday for Spaun. The start and that finish?”

Kisner: “That’s the coolest experience you can ever have - walking away with your girls on Father’s Day after you just won the U.S. Open.”

Kevin Kisner prior to the putt: “You go back to the 18th at The PLAYERS, he hit a really nice putt from 30 feet right on line and left it a few inches short. He can rely on how he felt in that situation - all of the pressure and how he dealt with it - in this situation to help him.”

Smylie Kaufman prior to the putt: “The fact that he gets a perfect teach on what I would call a very difficult lag putt is such a good break – he’s had so many good breaks after the restart. Before that, I can’t tell you how many bad breaks he had gotten.”

Hicks on Spaun: “Attitude, which J.J. Spaun, as we described, struggled with, turned out to be the best club in his bag.”

Kisner: “Just slowly hung in there and hung in there. The putter started to heat up and what a drive he hit at 17 – right at it – knowing he had to finish one-under in the last two to win the U.S. Open.”

Kaufman on Spaun prior to No. 17: “He’s got good vibes here, he’s birdied it every single time he has played it.”

Terry Gannon: “Talk about halftime adjustments in other sports. We had the weather delay – since then, J.J. Spaun has been on fire.”

Paul McGinley on Spaun’s swing: “I would nearly argue it could be the best in the game. It’s that good. I absolutely love how he swings it.”

Hicks after Spaun made a 40-foot birdie putt on No. 12 to move to within one of the lead: “Talk about keeping a good attitude and never giving up. He got all of those bad breaks in the early going…and this one lands for the first birdie of the day on an extremely difficult putt. Lightning fast.”

Brad Faxon on Spaun on the first hole: “All week long, J.J. Spaun has said that he just needs to avoid double bogeys.”

Kaufman on Spaun after starting the final round with three consecutive bogeys: “J.J.’s head has to be spinning right now.”

ON CONDITIONS AT OAKMONT AND WEATHER DELAY

Brandel Chamblee: “One of the most chaotic conclusions to a U.S. Open I’ve ever seen…So many, I would say just pressure-induced mistakes, the difficulty of the golf course, the difficulty of the weather. A little perhaps inexperience at the top with dealing with major championship pressure…Yes, there have been some unbelievable conclusions to U.S. Open’s…but I dare say this is the most unlikely and spectacular conclusion to the U.S. Open.”

McGinley: “Sport is at its best when there’s chaos, and today we had chaos…Chaos meant unbelievable, unmissable, you couldn’t pull your eyes off the screen. The chopping and changing at the top of the leaderboard was just so enthralling…I’m delighted that J.J. won. I think it’s like Rory’s win in The Masters, it’s a win for human resilience.”

Rich Lerner on the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont: “It was insane and intense, excruciating and exciting, messy and memorable.”

Kisner to Faxon on the players’ struggles on the back nine: “How do you qualify this play? Guys are just making bogeys everywhere. Is it choking? Is it bad golf? The hard conditions, rain? There are so many different variables today to cause all these bogeys.”

Faxon: “There’s no question the wetter fairways are causing havoc with the players. When it was raining - having the drivers wet, the face is wet, the ball is wet. Plus, it’s the final round and the back nine now in the final round of a major.”

Hicks on the rain: “This golf course is changing with this deluge coming down…it was such a huge volume of rain, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a golf course puddle up that quickly.”

Kaufman when the rain began before the weather delay: “Probably the biggest raindrops I’ve ever seen.”

Hicks to Kaufman: “At least in North America (laughs).”

ON SAM BURNS (+4, T-7)

Kisner: “I think the water in the fairways have caused him to mishit a few wedges after the delay.”

ON SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (+4, T-7)

Faxon on Scheffler after short par putt miss on No. 11: “Oh my gosh. We have seen him miss so many short putts this week. Very uncharacteristic of the No. 1 player in the world. Hasn’t driven it well this week and certainly hasn’t putted well.”

