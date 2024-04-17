Todd Harris is the voice of NBC Sports’ action sports, including the Dew Action Sports Tour, and completed his sixth Olympic assignment with NBC Sports as the play-by-play announcer for snowboarding at the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing. In addition, he served as the play-by-play announcer for alpine skiing during NBC’s coverage of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and called play-by-play for the same events for five other Winter Olympics with NBC. During the PLL Championship Series, Harris served as the sideline reporter.

Harris began his career in sports broadcasting in 1991, initially covering surfing and snowboarding for ESPN. Harris later joined ABC Sports in July 1999 as a sideline reporter.

From 1999-2007, Harris worked as a sideline reporter on ABC’s lead college football broadcast team covering the ABC game of the week in the PAC 10 in 2005. Harris called play-by-play for ESPNU, covering college football and basketball. He soon expanded that role, adding coverage of the X Games and Winter X Games and working as a pit reporter for IndyCar. In 2005, Harris was the play-by-play announcer for the IndyCar Series and called the IRL and as well as the Indy 500.

From 1998-2004, Harris covered the NBA Playoffs for Turner Sports. He also worked for Turner Sports at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, and the New York City Goodwill Games.

A 1990 graduate of Brigham Young University, Todd Harris has a bachelor’s degree in Communications/Broadcast Journalism. He now resides in Utah, with his wife and their children.