NBC SPORTS SELECTED IMAGINARY FORCES TO CREATE CINEMATIC MAIN TITLE SEQUENCE FOR “PRIMETIME IN MILAN”

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 26, 2026 – NBC Sports selected Imaginary Forces to create the main title sequence for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics primetime show – Primetime in Milan – that aired each night from Feb. 6-22 on NBC and Peacock.

The title sequence displayed Team USA stars Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin, Jordan Stolz and many more within stylized, animated environments that show the picturesque winter landscapes of northern Italy. Along with these Olympians, some of the most legendary U.S. Winter Olympic moments of the past are seamlessly intertwined, such Shaun White celebrating his third Olympic snowboarding gold medal and Jessie Diggins’ gold medal-winning photo finish in the cross-country team sprint, both from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. Additionally, footage from the iconic ‘Miracle on Ice’ men’s hockey game between the United States and Soviet Union from the Lake Placid 1980 Olympic Winter Games is shown with audio of Al Michaels’ famous call, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

“The Olympic primetime broadcast was anchored by a cinematic opening that captures the Games’ legacy, emotional depth, and elite athleticism, set against the landscapes of Milan Cortina 2026,” said NBC Sports’ Tripp Dixon, SVP & Creative Director, and Joseph Lee, SVP, Creative Marketing, Sports and Entertainment. “In collaboration with Imaginary Forces, we continued to use the opening as a powerful entry point that draws audiences in and carries that momentum straight into primetime coverage.”

NBCUniversal partnered with Imaginary Forces’ Creative Director Alan Williams to film key scenes for the opening titles during The Universal Shoot, shot in Los Angeles in the spring of 2025. The shoot featured a one-of-a-kind portable dynamic volumetric screen designed by ILM StageCraft, enabling the team to capture the magic of Italy and the stars of the Games. Imaginary Forces wove these scenes into a dynamic, striking title sequence to help set the tone for primetime coverage and embody the essence of The Games.

“The Olympics are a unique global event and deserve a truly cinematic introduction. Being invited back by the NBC Sports team was an honor; they continue to challenge us to think differently and push create and technical boundaries. Our goal was to match the scale, emotion, and legacy of the Games themselves,” according to Williams.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics averaged 23.5 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, NBCUniversal Digital Platforms and Versant’s CNBC and USA Network, the highest for a Winter Games since Sochi 2014 and up 96% from the 2022 Beijing Olympics (12.0 million).

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms through 2036, which are scheduled for Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games. The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics take place from March 6-15, 2026, across platforms of NBCUniversal.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

ABOUT IMAGINARY FORCES

Imaginary Forces (IF) is a leading creative studio specializing in design, storytelling and visual systems. For 30 years, IF has shaped the visual language of entertainment and culture – from cinematic sequences and brand identities to world-building and experience design. IF partners with leading brands, studios, platforms, and creators to craft work that moves audiences and creates meaningful impact.

