NOAH LYLES HEADLINES 2026 USATF INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM STATEN ISLAND THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, LIVE AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Lyles is the Reigning Olympic 100m Gold Medalist

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard, Ato Boldon, Kara Goucher, Trey Hardee, and Lewis Johnson to Call Meet from Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

2026 World Indoor Championships from Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, Presented March 20-22 Across Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 26, 2026 – Reigning Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 USATF Indoor Championships from the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., this Sunday, March 1, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Lyles, a three-time Olympic medalist and eight-time world champion, aims for his second 60m national indoor title on Sunday. Lyles is coming off a 2025 outdoor season that saw him win his fourth consecutive 200m world title and fifth Diamond League 200m title. This will be his first 60m race of the indoor season.

Sunday’s 1500m on both the men’s and women’s sides will feature some of the world’s best, headlined by reigning Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, who broke the U.S. indoor mile record earlier this month in 3:45.94. Prior to Hocker’s performance, the record was held by Paris Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Yared Nuguse, who is also expected to compete this Sunday. Two-time Olympian Elle St. Pierre, the 2024 World Indoor champion in the 3000m, leads the women’s field less than three weeks after breaking the U.S. indoor 1500m record (3:59.33). Nikki Hiltz, who won the U.S. indoor 1500m title each of the last three years, is slated to compete as well.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

Other notable U.S. stars expected to compete this weekend include 17-year-old phenom and U18 800m world record holder Cooper Lutkenhaus, 2022 world indoor 800m champion Ajee Wilson, and three-time Olympic shot put silver medalist Joe Kovacs.

This weekend’s national championship serves as a selection event for the 2026 World Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, from March 20-22. The top two athletes in each event will be selected to represent the United States, provided that those athletes have met the World Athletics entry standard or have a high enough world ranking within the qualification window.

