NBC SPORTS’ HORSE RACING COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH 1/ST RACING TOUR’S COOLMORE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH STAKES LIVE THIS SATURDAY, FEB. 28 AT 5 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Show Features Two Kentucky Derby/Oaks Points Races from Gulfstream Park: Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) and Davona Dale Stakes (G2)

Britney Eurton Hosts Coverage Alongside Analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss, with Handicapper Matt Bernier

Commandment (2-1) and Napoleon Solo (7-2) are Morning Line Favorites in Fountain of Youth Stakes

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 26, 2026 – NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage continues with 1/ST RACING TOUR’s Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes this Saturday, Feb. 28, live at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. The 90-minute show from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. features the $425,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) and the $225,000 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) – qualifying races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively.

The Fountain of Youth will award a total of 105 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 50 going to the winner, and 25 for second place, while 105 Kentucky Oaks points will be awarded in the Davona Dale, with 50 going to the winner and 25 for finishing second. Additionally, the $175,000 Honey Fox Stakes (G3) and the $225,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2) will be featured on Saturday’s show.

Britney Eurton hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey and analyst Randy Moss. Handicapper Matt Bernier will be on-site at Gulfstream Park.

2026 Mucho Macho Man Stakes winner Commandment is the 2-1 morning‑line favorite, followed by Napoleon Solo (7‑2). Additional contenders include Chief Wallabee (9-2) and 2026 Swale Stakes winner Solitude Dude (5-1).

For more on NBC Sports’ coverage of 1/ST RACING TOUR’s expanded spring showcase, click here.

