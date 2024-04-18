 Skip navigation
Todd Lewis

Host, Reporter and Play-by-Play, GOLF Channel

Todd Lewis joined GOLF Channel in 2008, bringing more than 15 years of sports broadcasting and journalism experience with him. He currently is an on-site reporter and host for Golf Central, as well as Golf Central Live From, originating from golf’s biggest events, including major championships, the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and the Olympics. Lewis also serves as a reporter/interviewer and occasional play-by-play announcer for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage.

Prior to joining GOLF Channel, Lewis spent eight years with CBS affiliate WKMG in Orlando, most recently as sports director. He also previously worked for Orlando-based Sun Sports cable television network, serving as a reporter for Florida Gators pre and post-game shows, and hosting the Summertime Golf Show, a weekly 30-minute golf travel show.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina Greensboro, Lewis’ broadcasting career began in 1991 in Winston-Salem, N.C., as a sports reporter for independent WXII. He then joined NBC affiliate WECT in Wilmington, N.C., producing and anchoring the weekend sportscasts, where he received the Associated Press “Best Sports Feature” award in 1995. His next career move took him to Spokane, Wash., at ABC affiliate KXLY as weekend sports anchor. Lewis returned to his home state of North Carolina in 1998 as weekend sports anchor for CBS affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, before moving to Orlando and WKMG in 1999.