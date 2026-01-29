 Skip navigation
Todd Richards Download

TODD RICHARDS (Olympics)

Snowboarding Analyst

U.S. Olympian and seven-time Winter X Games medalist Todd Richards returns for his sixth Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, having served as a snowboarding analyst for each of the prior five Winter Olympics.

Richards claimed two U.S. Open halfpipe titles in 1994 and 1997, and two Winter X Games halfpipe titles, including a gold medal at the inaugural Winter X Games in 1997.

The Olympian followed the 1998 Nagano Olympics with a double-medal performance at the 2000 Winter X Games. In 2001, he was the Winter X Games V silver medalist in big air and slopestyle.

Fast Facts

  • Sixth Olympics with NBC Sports.
  • Represented Team USA at 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan.
  • Two U.S. Open halfpipe titles (1994 and 1997) and two Winter X Games halfpipe titles.
  • Released his first book, P3: Pipes, Parks and Powder, an insider’s account of the emergence and explosive growth snowboarding, in November 2003.

