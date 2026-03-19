NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY CONTINUES WITH THE LOUISIANA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Britney Eurton to Host Coverage with Analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss

Coverage Features Kentucky Derby Prep Race Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) From Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

Louisiana Derby Marks First of Three Consecutive Saturday Evenings with Kentucky Derby Prep Races Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2), a key prep race ahead of the 152st Kentucky Derby, this Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock from Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, La. The hour-long show also features the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2), and the $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) held at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

With less than two months until the running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks will both award Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 100 going to the winners of each race. The Fair Grounds Oaks will award Kentucky Oaks qualification points, with the winner of the race earning 100 points. In addition, the $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks from Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., will be highlighted on Saturday’s show.

Chip Honcho is the 3-1 morning line favorite in the Louisiana Derby, followed by 2026 Lecomte Stakes winner Golden Tempo (7-2). The former currently sits in ninth place in the Road to the Kentucky Derby points standings, with the latter in 12th. 2025 Golden Rod Stakes winner Bella Ballerina (7-5) is the Fair Grounds Oaks morning line favorite.

Britney Eurton hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analysts Jerry Bailey, a two-time Louisiana Derby winner, and Randy Moss.

The Louisiana Derby begins three consecutive Saturday evenings with Kentucky Derby prep coverage live on Peacock, continuing with the Florida Derby (G1) March 28 at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, and the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) April 4 at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

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NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series

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