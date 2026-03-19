NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL PRO DAY PRESENTED LIVE THIS TUESDAY, MARCH 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

RB Jadarian Price and WR Malachi Fields Lead Fighting Irish Draft Prospects

Heisman Trophy Finalist Jeremiyah Love to be Interviewed During Broadcast

NBC Sports’ Tony Simeone, Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book, and Caroline Pineda to Call the Action

Annual Spring Blue-Gold Game Presented on Peacock on Sat., April 25 at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2026 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Fighting Irish’s 2026 Pro Day, presented by Invesco QQQ, from the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Ind., will be presented this Tuesday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Running back Jadarian Price headlines the notable Fighting Irish prospects expected to participate. Widely considered the second-best running back in the 2026 NFL Draft (after teammate Jeremiyah Love, who is not expected to fully participate in Tuesday’s Pro Day), Price had a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him rush for 674 yards and score 13 total touchdowns and also tally 12 kick returns for 450 yards and two return touchdowns, leading to a First-Team All-American selection as a kick returner.

Other notable Fighting Irish prospects expected to participate include wide receiver Malachi Fields, offensive guard Billy Schrauth, tight end Eli Raridon, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner, and safety Jalen Stroman, and more.

Additionally, 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist and unanimous All-American Love will be interviewed during the broadcast. Love is widely expected to be the first running back taken in the 2026 NFL Draft and could potentially become the first Fighting Irish running back selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Jerome Bettis was selected 10th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.

NBC Sports host Tony Simeone, former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, and Caroline Pineda will call the action from South Bend. A five-year player at Notre Dame from 2016-2020, Book holds the school record for most wins as a starting quarterback (30) and is second in passing yards (8,948) and touchdown passes (72).

Next up for the Fighting Irish is the 95th edition of the Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame Football’s annual spring scrimmage, which will be presented on Peacock on Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish begin their 2026 season with the Shamrock Series game at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., where they will face Wisconsin on Sept. 6 on NBC and Peacock. Further scheduling details will be released at a later date.

NOTRE DAME PROSPECTS EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE :



DE Jordan Botelho

K Noah Burnette

DT Jared Dawson

WR Malachi Fields

WR Will Pauling

RB Jadarian Price

TE Eli Raridon

P James Rendell

DT Gabriel Rubio

OG Billy Schrauth

NKL DeVonta Smith

S Jalen Stroman

RB Jake Tafelski

DE Junior Tuihalamaka

OT Aamil Wagner

–NOTRE DAME ON NBC–