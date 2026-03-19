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NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY CONTINUES WITH THE LOUISIANA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
JAYSON TATUM AND BOSTON CELTICS HOST JULIUS RANDLE AND MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
MLB Opening Day - PB
OREL HERSHISER, LUIS GONZALEZ, AL LEITER, AND NEIL WALKER NAMED ANALYSTS FOR NBC SPORTS’ MLB OPENING DAY DOUBLEHEADER: PIRATES-METS AT 1 P.M. ET AND DIAMONDBACKS-DODGERS AT 8 P.M. ET, NEXT THURS., MARCH 26 ON NBC & PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL PRO DAY PRESENTED LIVE THIS TUESDAY, MARCH 24, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Published March 19, 2026 12:50 PM

RB Jadarian Price and WR Malachi Fields Lead Fighting Irish Draft Prospects

Heisman Trophy Finalist Jeremiyah Love to be Interviewed During Broadcast

NBC Sports’ Tony Simeone, Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book, and Caroline Pineda to Call the Action

Annual Spring Blue-Gold Game Presented on Peacock on Sat., April 25 at 2 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 19, 2026 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Fighting Irish’s 2026 Pro Day, presented by Invesco QQQ, from the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Ind., will be presented this Tuesday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Running back Jadarian Price headlines the notable Fighting Irish prospects expected to participate. Widely considered the second-best running back in the 2026 NFL Draft (after teammate Jeremiyah Love, who is not expected to fully participate in Tuesday’s Pro Day), Price had a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him rush for 674 yards and score 13 total touchdowns and also tally 12 kick returns for 450 yards and two return touchdowns, leading to a First-Team All-American selection as a kick returner.

Other notable Fighting Irish prospects expected to participate include wide receiver Malachi Fields, offensive guard Billy Schrauth, tight end Eli Raridon, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner, and safety Jalen Stroman, and more.

Additionally, 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist and unanimous All-American Love will be interviewed during the broadcast. Love is widely expected to be the first running back taken in the 2026 NFL Draft and could potentially become the first Fighting Irish running back selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Jerome Bettis was selected 10th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.

NBC Sports host Tony Simeone, former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, and Caroline Pineda will call the action from South Bend. A five-year player at Notre Dame from 2016-2020, Book holds the school record for most wins as a starting quarterback (30) and is second in passing yards (8,948) and touchdown passes (72).

Next up for the Fighting Irish is the 95th edition of the Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame Football’s annual spring scrimmage, which will be presented on Peacock on Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish begin their 2026 season with the Shamrock Series game at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., where they will face Wisconsin on Sept. 6 on NBC and Peacock. Further scheduling details will be released at a later date.

NOTRE DAME PROSPECTS EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE:

  • DE Jordan Botelho
  • K Noah Burnette
  • DT Jared Dawson
  • WR Malachi Fields
  • WR Will Pauling
  • RB Jadarian Price
  • TE Eli Raridon
  • P James Rendell
  • DT Gabriel Rubio
  • OG Billy Schrauth
  • NKL DeVonta Smith
  • S Jalen Stroman
  • RB Jake Tafelski
  • DE Junior Tuihalamaka
  • OT Aamil Wagner

–NOTRE DAME ON NBC–