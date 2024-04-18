Zora Stephenson serves as the play-by-play voice for Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten Women’s Basketball and as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame Football and Big Ten Football.

Stephenson, who joined NBC Sports in July 2021, worked as an NBC Olympics social media host during the Beijing Winter Games.

In addition, Stephenson served as the play-by-play voice of the ‘Citi Shamrock Classic’ women’s college basketball games in 2022 and 2023 and was the sideline reporter for NBC Sports’ USFL coverage, multiple gymnastics events, and select HBCU college football games. She has also hosted NBC Sports Audio’s Hardwood HERstory podcast.

Previously, Stephenson served as a sideline and digital reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports/Fox Wisconsin (2019-2023). In April 2021, she became the first woman to handle play-by-play for a Bucks game.

Stephenson has been an on-air contributor for WTMJ-Radio, The Truth, and ESPN Radio in Milwaukee. Before her career in Milwaukee, Stephenson was an Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter at local television stations in Denver, Colorado, and Greenville, North Carolina

Stephenson is a 2015 graduate of Elon University in North Carolina, where she was a four-year member of the basketball team. A three-year starter, Stephenson set a school record for single-season, three-point field goal percentage in the 2011-12 season (42.3%).