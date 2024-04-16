Alexa Pritting is a senior producer at NBC Sports, overseeing the Paralympic Games and producing NBC’s figure skating broadcasts among other Olympic and Paralympic sports.

During her 15 years with NBC Sports, Pritting has contributed to NBC’s coverage for nine Olympic Games and five Paralympic Games, as well as numerous national and world championships. She began her career as a researcher at ESPN.

The four-time Sports Emmy Award winner is familiar with sports as a professional and as a competitor. A lifelong figure skater, she competed at the national level.

Pritting graduated from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.