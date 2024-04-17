Ato Boldon is the lead track and field analyst for NBC Sports Group. The four-time Olympic medalist made his NBC Sports Group debut in 2007, during NBC’s presentation of the U.S. National Championships. That same year, Boldon also served as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Track and Field World Championships.

Boldon joined the NBC Olympics broadcasting team in 2008, where he served as a track and field analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games. Boldon continued in that role during the 2012 London Olympic Games. Most recently, Boldon served as an Olympic correspondent at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

In 1992, Boldon represented Trinidad and Tobago in the 100m and 200m competitions at the Barcelona Olympics. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Boldon won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m events. Boldon won a silver medal in the 100m, and a bronze in the 200m, at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Boldon retired shortly after the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he helped lead his country’s 4x100m relay team to their first-ever Olympic 4x100m relay final.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Boldon served as an analyst for BBC’s coverage of the 1999 World Championships in Seville, Spain. He also served as a sideline reporter for the BBC’s coverage of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in 2000. In 2005, Boldon served as a commentator for CBS’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Boldon wrote, produced and directed the film “Once In A Lifetime: Boldon in Bahrain”. The documentary chronicled his voyage with fellow Trinidad and Tobago fans to the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the Trinidad and Tobago soccer team became the smallest country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.