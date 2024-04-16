 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GLKJHfCWoAAr1Sa.jpeg
NCAA D-I women’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024
AUTO: APR 13 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Ryan Blaney says Ryan Preece ‘had every right to retaliate’ in Texas race
The Masters - Round Two
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf rumors are false: ‘I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career’

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_giantsdraft_240416.jpg
Should the Giants move on from Jones during draft?
nbc_golf_pga_mcilroyintv_240416.jpg
McIlroy: I will play PGA TOUR for ‘rest of career’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
roberts-brian.jpg Download

Brian Roberts

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Comcast Corporation

Brian L. Roberts is Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. Under his leadership, Comcast has grown into a global Fortune 50 company uniquely positioned at the intersection of media and technology with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.

Brian has worked at Comcast since graduating from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was named President of Comcast Corporation in 1990 when the company had $657 million in annual revenue. Comcast Corporation’s annual revenue has since grown to $80.4 billion.

Brian has won numerous business and industry honors for his leadership. Most recently, he was recognized by Barron’s as one of the world’s 30 best CEOs, named “Businessperson of the Year” by Fortune magazine and named one of America’s top CEOs by Institutional Investor magazine for the ninth time. Brian is the recipient of the Ambassador for Humanity Award from the USC Shoah Foundation Institute for his visionary leadership and philanthropic work in education and technology. He also received the Humanitarian Award from the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Brian is a member of the Business Roundtable and also served on the President’s Council on Jobs and Competitiveness. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA), where he served as Chairman for two consecutive terms. Brian is also Director Emeritus of CableLabs, the research and development consortium for the cable industry, where he served three terms as Chairman.

An All-American in squash, Brian competed six times in the Maccabiah Games in Israel. He and his wife, Aileen, live in Philadelphia.