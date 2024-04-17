 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
PGA Tour Enterprises board meets at RBC Heritage
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Best Bets: GEICO 500
RBC Heritage - Previews
After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_dps_danhurleyinterview_240418.jpg
Hurley describes emotions from back-to-back titles
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240417.jpg
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: MIA’s Cabrera

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Cara Banks Download

Cara Banks

Studio Host and Reporter, NBC Sports

Cara Banks joined GOLF Channel in 2015 as a co-host for Morning Drive, the network’s daily news and lifestyle program. Currently she serves as an interviewer and reporter for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage and as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Central Live From news programming on-site at golf’s major championships and biggest events.

Prior to joining GOLF Channel, Banks hosted Golfing World weekly on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, in addition to conducting player interviews and features for the network. She previously contributed to @TheOpenLIVE, a live digital telecast of The Open. Banks also has contributed to productions surrounding Wimbledon, the 2012 London Olympics, World’s Strongest Man and the Taste Festivals.

A native of England, she is married and currently resides in Connecticut.