PGA TOUR COGNIZANT CLASSIC IN THE PALM BEACHES HEADLINES LIVE GOLF ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 26, 2025 – Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler headline the field at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches as the PGA TOUR begins its Florida Swing, part of more than 70 hours of live golf tournament coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock over the next week.

This week’s coverage also includes the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship from Singapore live tonight through Saturday on GOLF Channel, the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour Investec South African Open Championship, and the start of GOLF Channel’s spring college golf coverage with the Darius Rucker Invitational Monday, March 3 through Wednesday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR: COGNIZANT CLASSIC IN THE PALM BEACHES

The PGA TOUR begins its Florida Swing at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, as the field looks to tame the daunting Bear Trap on holes 15-17 at the Champion Course at PGA National Resort.

Notables in the field include Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Luke Clanton – the top men’s amateur player in the world and junior at Florida State, who can secure his PGA TOUR card by making the cut at this week’s event. Additionally, Kevin Kisner is in this week’s field and will serve as an analyst for coverage on NBC depending upon his availability on the weekend. Austin Eckroat is the defending champion of the event, winning by three strokes over Min Woo Lee and Erik van Rooyen last year.

Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday coverage on NBC and Peacock begins at 3 p.m. ET, with lead-in coverage beginning on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

Friday afternoon’s coverage on GOLF Channel also features the critically-acclaimed “Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra,” which will air each Friday through the Florida Swing on GOLF Channel, as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Steve Sands

: / Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum / Smylie Kaufman

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / John Wood / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: Interviews: Damon Hack

Notable Players This Week



Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Luke Clanton (a)

Min Woo Lee

Austin Eckroat

Billy Horschel

Shane Lowry

LPGA TOUR: HSBC WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The LPGA Tour continues its three-event swing through Asia with the HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. Hannah Green is the defending champion, finishing last year’s tournament with three consecutive birdies to defeat Celine Boutier by one shot. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday with Friday-Saturday coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Hannah Green

Celine Boutier

Lydia Ko

Brooke Henderson

Lilia Vu

Jeeno Thitikul

Jin Young Ko

DP WORLD TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR: INVESTEC SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

One of the longest-running national championships in the world, this marks the 114th playing of the South African Open, which began in 1903. The event is part of the 2025 DP World Tour season and 2024-25 Sunshine Tour season and was not played in 2024 as it transitioned to the beginning of the calendar year. This is an Open Qualifying Series event, with the top three finishers who make the cut not already exempt earning a spot in The Open in July. The tournament is being held at Durban Country Club after being held in Johannesburg in 2023. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins 6 a.m. ET on Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, and 4:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Notable Players This Week



Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Dylan Frittelli

Haotong Li

Charl Schwartzel

Laurie Canter

ASIAN TOUR/AUSTRALASIAN TOUR: NEW ZEALAND OPEN

The NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com will stream live coverage of the New Zealand Open at Millbrook Golf Resort Wednesday-Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, with GOLF Channel airing delayed coverage of the final two rounds on Tuesday, March 4. This is an Open Qualifying Series event with the top finisher making the cut who is not otherwise exempt earning a spot in The Open in July.

COLLEGE GOLF – DARIUS RUCKER INTERCOLLEGIATE – MARCH 3-5 ON GOLF CHANNEL LIVE AT 2:30 P.M. ET

GOLF Channel will present comprehensive men’s and women’s college golf coverage this spring, featuring the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, and the 78th Western Intercollegiate.

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial is the first of the Spring season and only all-women’s regular season all-women’s collegiate golf tournament and features some of the best teams in the country. The annual event, hosted by multi-platinum country artist Darius Rucker, is held at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C., and features a 54-hole stroke play competition for individual and team honors. Past individual champions of the tournament include Maria Fassi (2018, Arkansas), Emilia Migliaccio (2020, Wake Forest), and Cheyenne Knight (2016-2017, Alabama).

Steve Burkowski (play-by-play), Karen Stupples (analyst), Emilia Migliaccio (on-course) and Jim Gallagher Jr. (on-course) will call the action.

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Anna Jackson, Mark Rolfing, and Damon Hack.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

1-2/6-7 p.m.

Friday

1-2/6-7 p.m.

Saturday

Noon-1/6-7 p.m.

Sunday

Noon-1/6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

