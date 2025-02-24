GOLF CHANNEL ANNOUNCES 2025 SPRING COLLEGE GOLF SCHEDULE, BEGINNING MONDAY, MARCH 3, WITH DARIUS RUCKER INTERCOLLEGIATE

Schedule to Feature NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Championships, Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, PGA WORKS Collegiate, and Western Intercollegiate

2025 College Golf Spring Preview Show – Today at 4:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

College Golf Talk Podcast Hosted by Steve Burkowski with Brentley Romine

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 24, 2025 – GOLF Channel will present comprehensive men’s and women’s college golf coverage this spring, featuring the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, and the 78th Western Intercollegiate.

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial from Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C., kicks off GOLF Channel’s college golf slate next Monday, airing from March 3-5 live at 2:30 p.m. ET each day.

Golf Today and Golf Central will surround spring college golf tournament coverage and provide pre- and post-round analysis leading into the events on GOLF Channel.

GOLF Channel will look ahead to its upcoming college golf events with its 2025 College Golf Spring Preview Show airing today at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Rich Lerner with analysis and reports from Tripp Isenhour, Steve Burkowski, and Brentley Romine.

In addition, GOLF Channel’s College Golf Talk podcast will provide analysis and interviews throughout the spring season. Hosted by Steve Burkowski with Brentley Romine, the College Golf Talk podcast features in-depth conversations with current players and coaches and provides analysis of the biggest collegiate events. Click here to listen to their most recent interview with Florida State men’s golf head coach and director of golf Trey Jones.

Below is the full schedule:



Event

Dates

Location

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

March 3-5

Long Cove Club

Western Intercollegiate

April 14-16

Pasatiempo Golf Club

PGA WORKS Collegiate

May 5-7

Whistling Straits

NCAA Women’s Championships

May 19-21

Omni La Costa Resort

NCAA Men’s Championships

May 26-28

Omni La Costa Resort



All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

DARIUS RUCKER INTERCOLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL

The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial is the first all-women’s regular-season collegiate golf tournament and features some of the best teams in the country. The annual event, hosted by multi-platinum country artist Darius Rucker, is held at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C., and features a 54-hole stroke play competition for individual and team honors. Past individual champions of the tournament include Maria Fassi (2018, Arkansas), Emilia Migliaccio (2020, Wake Forest), and Cheyenne Knight (2016-2017, Alabama).

The field for the 13th edition of the tournament features No. 5 South Carolina (host) alongside 12 teams in the NCAA top 25 rankings, according to the current Clippd rankings. The 2025 17-team tournament field is:

· No. 5 South Carolina (Host)

· Alabama

· No. 8 Arizona State

· No. 1 Arkansas

· No. 20 Auburn

· Baylor

· No. 19 Duke

· Georgia

· Kentucky

· No. 23 LSU

· No. 12 Mississippi State

· No. 10 Northwestern

· No. 24 Ohio State

· No. 3 Oregon

· No. 7 Texas

· No. 11 Vanderbilt

· No. 9 Wake Forest

Live tournament coverage will be presented Monday-Wednesday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. GOLF Channel will present all three encores. Golf Central and Golf Today will also feature interviews, previews and recaps of each day’s events.



Dates

Time (ET)

1st Encore

Monday, March 3

2:30-5:30 p.m.

12-3 a.m.

Tuesday, March 4

2:30-5:30 p.m.

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

2:30-5:30 p.m.

6:30-9:30 p.m.



WESTERN INTERCOLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY TITLEIST

The Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist takes place annually in April at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif., and is the longest-running men’s collegiate golf championship in the United States. The event is a 54-hole stroke play and team match play competition and marks the final regular season event for the men’s field prior to the start of the conference championships. The individual champion receives the coveted Blue Jacket, with past winners including Johnny Miller (1968, BYU), Ken Venturi (1953, San Jose State University), Peter Jacobsen (1974, Arizona State), Arron Oberholser (1996, San Jose State University), and Scottie Scheffler (2015, Texas).

The 2025 14-team tournament field is:

· San Jose State University (Host)

· No. 18 Arizona

· No. 25 BYU

· University of California, Berkeley

· University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

· University of Hawai’i at Manoa

· Oregon

· No. 17 Pepperdine University

· No. 22 San Diego State

· Stanford

· Nihon University

· University of California, Irvine

· University of Nevada, Las Vegas

· Washington

GOLF Channel will present live tournament coverage in primetime all three days.



Dates

Time (ET)

1st Encore

Monday, April 14

7-10 p.m.

12-3 a.m.

Tuesday, April 15

7-10 p.m.

11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Wednesday, April 16

7-10 p.m.

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.



PGA WORKS COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, made its television debut on GOLF Channel in 2023. The annual event, hosted by the PGA of America, will be held at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, in 2025. The event features a 54-hole stroke play competition contested across five divisions from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) for individual and team honors.



Dates

Time (ET)

1st Encore

Monday, May 5

4-7 p.m.

2-5 a.m. (5/6)

Tuesday, May 6

4-7 p.m.

8:30-11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

4-7 p.m.

8-11 p.m.



NCAA WOMEN’S & MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED BY STIFEL AND AT&T

GOLF Channel will present the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s (May 19-21) and Men’s (May 26-28) Golf Championships, totaling roughly 60 hours of comprehensive coverage presented by Stifel, over two weeks in late May. University of Texas will host both Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., marking the second year the championships that will be held at the club.

Last year’s champions were Auburn (men’s team), Stanford (women’s team), Hiroshi Tai (men’s individual, Georgia Tech), and Adela Cernousek (women’s individual, Texas A&M).

GOLF Channel will present live tournament coverage all three days.

NCAA Women’s Championship



Dates

Live Coverage

1st Encore

Monday, May 19

6-10 p.m.

12-4 a.m.

Tuesday, May 20

1-3:30/6-10 p.m.

3:30-5/11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Wednesday, May 21

6-10 p.m.

11 p.m.-3 a.m.



NCAA Men’s Championship



Dates

Live Coverage

1st Encore

Monday, May 26

6-10 p.m.

12-4 a.m.

Tuesday, May 27

1-3:30/6-10 p.m.

11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Wednesday, May 28

6-10 p.m.

11 p.m.-3 a.m.



ANNIKA AND HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL

GOLF Channel presents annual coverage of the announcements of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel and Haskins Award Presented by Stifel winners, which honor the nation’s most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfers. Throughout the year, ANNIKA and Haskins Award Watch Lists are featured and updated with top performers across GOLF Channel linear and digital platforms.

Ingird Linbdblad of LSU won the ANNIKA Award in 2024, and past recipients include Rose Zhang (2023 and 2022, Stanford), Zhang’s Stanford teammate Rachel Heck (2021), two-time winner Maria Fassi (2018, 2019), and Bronte Law (2016, UCLA). Jackson Koivun won the Haskins Award in 2024, following Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech University in 2023. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods (1996), Ben Crenshaw (1971-73, University of Texas), Justin Thomas (2012, University of Alabama), and Matt Kuchar (1998, Georgia Tech).

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL’S COLLEGE GOLF PLATFORM

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of 11 college golf championships. GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including season preview shows, signing day specials, regional and national qualifying coverage, serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University and exclusive annual coverage for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Presented by Stifel.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA Championships since 2015, which are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Omni La Costa, San Diego, Calif. GOLF Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the U.S. taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C.; the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes in Grand Haven, Mich.; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; the NB3 Collegiate Match Play; the St Andrews Links Collegiate and the Showcase at Cedar Crest at Cedar Crest in Dallas, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional golfers who appeared on GOLF Channel while competing in college.

