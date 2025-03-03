 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after COTA race won by Christopher Bell
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
No. 1 again: Christopher Bell scores second consecutive victory with COTA triumph
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Joe Highsmith goes from making cut on the number to winning Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

Hannah_Stuelke.jpg
Highlights: Stuelke explosive in win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_golf_knappintvreax_250302.jpg
No. 11, putts were Knapp’s ‘demise’ in final round
nbc_wcbb_desktalk_250302.jpg
Expect Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa to make noise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Circuit of the Americas

COTA Cup results, driver points: Christopher Bell rallies late to win NASCAR race

  
Published March 2, 2025 08:03 PM

Christopher Bell took the lead with six laps left and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

Bell becomes the first driver since Kevin Harvick in 2018 to win two of the first three races of the season.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron finished second and took the points lead

MORE: COTA results

MORE: Driver points after COTA

Tyler Reddick placed third and was followed by Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 42 laps.

Shane van Gisbergen placed sixth and moved up 16 spots in the season standings to 18th. Chris Buescher was seventh and followed by Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman and Todd Gilliland.

Chase Briscoe finished 14th. He is 46th in the season standings with -28 points after his 100-point penalty for an infraction at the Daytona 500. The team’s appeal is scheduled to be heard Wednesday.