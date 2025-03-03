COTA Cup results, driver points: Christopher Bell rallies late to win NASCAR race

Christopher Bell took the lead with six laps left and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

Bell becomes the first driver since Kevin Harvick in 2018 to win two of the first three races of the season.

Daytona 500 winner William Byron finished second and took the points lead

Tyler Reddick placed third and was followed by Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 42 laps.

Shane van Gisbergen placed sixth and moved up 16 spots in the season standings to 18th. Chris Buescher was seventh and followed by Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman and Todd Gilliland.

Chase Briscoe finished 14th. He is 46th in the season standings with -28 points after his 100-point penalty for an infraction at the Daytona 500. The team’s appeal is scheduled to be heard Wednesday.

