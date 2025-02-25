WORLD ALLROUND SPEED SKATING CHAMPION JORDAN STOLZ TO RACE IN ISU WORLD CUP SPEED SKATING EVENT HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Live Coverage of ISU World Cup Speed Skating Event, ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships and U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships Streams Exclusively on Peacock This Week

Mikaela Shiffrin Earned Milestone 100th Skiing World Cup Win Last Weekend

Legacy on Ice Figure Skating Tribute to Stream Live on Peacock this Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. ET; Encore Presentation to Air March 30 on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 25, 2025 – U.S. speed skating star and 2024 World Allround champion Jordan Stolz, who won three races at last week’s World Cup event in Tomaszow, Poland, is expected to race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event from Heerenveen, Netherlands, beginning this Friday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

In addition, the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships from Hungary and U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships from Colorado Springs highlight live coverage of winter sports this week on Peacock.

Legacy on Ice, the skating tribute event benefiting the families, loved ones and first responders affected by the Ronald Reagan National Airport aviation tragedy, will stream live on Peacock this Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. ET. NBC will air an encore presentation of the event on Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

The event will be co-hosted by 1988 Olympic champion Brian Boitano and 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi. The slate of performers and presenters features some of the skating world’s most beloved stars, including Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Johnny Weir, Nancy Kerrigan, Nathan Chen, Jason Brown and Peggy Fleming.

ISU WORLD CUP SPEED SKATING

Jordan Stolz headlines live coverage of all three days of the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating from Heerenveen, Netherlands, beginning Friday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. ET, with all competition presented exclusively on Peacock. Stolz became the first man to win three individual titles at a single world championships with wins in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m in both 2023 and 2024, and recently concluded an 18-race World Cup win streak.

NBC Sports’ ISU World Cup Speed Skating Live Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 28

Day 1

Peacock

1 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 1

Day 2

Peacock

8:05 a.m.

Sun., Mar. 2

Day 3

Peacock

7:30 a.m.



FIGURE SKATING

Live coverage of ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships is presented exclusively on Peacock this week, kicking off tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the men’s short event at 5 a.m. ET. The championships will be held from Fonix Arena in Debrecen, Hungary, this week.

Additionally, coverage of the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships from Colorado Springs, Colo., begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Approximately 1,700 skaters from 90 of the top synchronized skating teams from across the country will be competing for U.S. titles in eight divisions: senior combined, junior, collegiate, juvenile, intermediate, novice, adult, and masters.

The event will also serve as the final U.S. qualifier for the 2025 World Championships, which will be held in Boston, Mass., from March 25-30 and presented on NBC and Peacock.



2025 ISU World Junior Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Wed., Feb. 26

Men’s Short

Peacock

5 a.m.

Rhythm Dance

Peacock

11:45 a.m.

Thurs., Feb. 27

Women’s Short

Peacock

5 a.m.

Free Dance

Peacock

12:45 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 28

Pairs’ Short

Peacock

8 a.m.

Men’s Free

Peacock

Noon

Sat., Mar. 1

Women’s Free

Peacock

8 a.m.

Pairs’ Free

Peacock

11:15 a.m.



2025 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Platform

Time (ET)

Wed., Feb. 26

Junior Short

Peacock

7 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 27

Junior Free

Peacock

8:40 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 28

Senior Short

Peacock

7:05 p.m.

Collegiate

Peacock

8:20 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 1

Senior Free

Peacock

10:15 p.m.



MIKAELA SHIFFRIN

In additional winter sports news, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 100th alpine skiing World Cup victory last weekend, winning the slalom by 61 hundredths of a second in Sestriere, Italy. Shiffrin, coming off a major injury suffered in November, became just the second athlete in a Winter Olympic discipline to reach 100 career individual World Cup victories. In March 2023, she broke Swede Ingemar Stenmark’s Alpine record of 86 World Cup wins.

Shiffrin is next expected to be seen across NBC Sports platforms during the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, from March 22-27.

CHASING GOLD

The debut episode of Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, NBC Sports’ monthly program that immerses viewers in the world of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for the next Winter Games, is currently available to stream on Peacock. The premiere installment features the comeback of three-time Olympic medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, two-time Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s recovery from injury, and an interview with three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White. For more information, click here.

—NBC SPORTS—