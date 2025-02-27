HORSE RACING’S 1/ST RACING TOUR PRESENTED BY MYRACEHORSE FROM GULFSTREAM PARK AND SANTA ANITA PARK LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Coverage Features Six Live Races Headlined by DK HORSE San Felipe (G2) and Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2)

Britney Eurton Hosts Coverage with Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Michelle Yu, and Matt Bernier

Nine Weeks to the 151st Kentucky Derby – Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 27, 2025 – With nine weeks until the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, NBC Sports presents continuing coverage of the 1/ST RACING TOUR this Saturday, March 1, live at 5 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The two-hour program, featuring six live races, will be headlined by the $300,000 DK HORSE San Felipe (G2) from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., and the $415,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Barnes, trained by Bob Baffert, is the even-money morning-line favorite in the San Felipe this Saturday. The San Felipe awards 50 Kentucky Derby qualification points to the winner of the race. 2025 Holy Bull (G3) winner Burnham Square is expected to run in the Coolmore Fountain of Youth Stakes, which also awards 50 Kentucky Derby qualification points to the winner of the race.

The additional stakes races that will be presented live on CNBC and Peacock include the Honey Fox Stakes (G3) and Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2) from Gulfstream Park.

Britney Eurton hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, analyst Randy Moss, and reporters Michelle Yu and Matt Bernier. Yu will report on-site from Santa Anita and Bernier will report on-site from Gulfstream.

