Cycling veteran Chris Horner joined NBC Sports’ cycling coverage as a studio analyst in 2019, working on events include the Tour de France, Critérium du Dauphiné, Amgen Tour of California, and Paris-Roubaix.

Horner became a professional cyclist in 1995 and has earned over 70 career victories, including winning the 2013 Vuelta a España, 2011 Tour of California and 2010 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco. A four-time USA Cycling National Racing Calendar Champion, Horner was a member of the USA cycling team at the 2012 London Olympics and participated in the Tour de France seven times during his career, placing ninth overall in 2010.

Born in Japan, Horner currently resides in Bend, Oregon.

