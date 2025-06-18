KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Nearly 100 Hours of Championship Coverage From Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco – Thursday/Friday Coverage on GOLF Channel – Weekend Coverage on NBC & Peacock

T-Mobile For Business Delivers Hour of Uninterrupted Coverage Friday Evening on GOLF Channel; Callaway Presents Uninterrupted Coverage For Final Hour of Sunday’s Final Round on NBC and Peacock

Featured Groups Presented by KPMG and T-Mobile for Business Thursday-Sunday on Peacock

PGA TOUR Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on GOLF Channel – Thursday/Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Saturday/Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone on GOLF Channel – Thursday/Friday at 9 p.m. ET, Saturday/Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Golf Central Studio Shows On-Site at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and PGA TOUR Travelers Championship This Week on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 18, 2025 – NBC Sports will present nearly 100 hours of comprehensive coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco – home of the PGA of America – this week across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, headlining this week’s live golf coverage.

GOLF Channel’s coverage also features the PGA TOUR’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, as well as the PGA TOUR Champions’ Kaulig Companies Championship – the third of their five majors – at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.

Golf Central will provide on-site studio coverage from both the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the PGA TOUR Travelers’ Championship this week.

PGA OF AMERICA/LPGA TOUR: KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was first held in 1955 and was formerly known as the LPGA Championship. The East course at Fields Ranch is located at the PGA of America’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The course was designed by Gil Hanse and opened in 2023. Amy Yang is the defending champion in a world class field that features 2021 champion and World No. 1 Nelly Korda, defending U.S. Women’s Open champion Maja Stark, and World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ roughly 100 hours of KPMG Women’s PGA Championship coverage:



Featured Groups presented by KPMG and T-Mobile for Business Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, with a featured group in the morning and afternoon wave in early rounds and a featured group on Saturday and Sunday;

Callaway will present uninterrupted coverage for the final hour of Sunday’s final round coverage on NBC and Peacock;

T-Mobile for Business will present uninterrupted coverage from 6-7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel on Friday afternoon – immediately following PGA TOUR coverage – as players attempt to make the cut;

T-Mobile’s 5G is powering the action from every angle, including advanced 3D views and advanced tee stats like ball speed, shot apex and distance in its live broadcast coverage. Wireless, low-latency cameras will capture every swing on select tees and utilize T-Mobile’s 5G On Demand, a 5G portable private network, to transmit the video feed to producers.

Live Thursday-Friday championship coverage windows on GOLF Channel begin at 11 a.m. ET and at 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s coverage begins on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET and continues on NBC/Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s coverage begins on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET and continues on NBC/Peacock at 3 p.m.ET.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon / Cara Banks

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill

: Karen Stupples Reporter: Amy Rogers

Featured Groups Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Judy Rankin

: On-Course: Gerina Mendoza

How To Watch – Thursday, June 19 – Sunday, June 22 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

GOLF Channel

Peacock

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, June 19

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.





Friday, June 20

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.





Saturday, June 21



11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

1:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 22



11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3-6 p.m.



PGA TOUR: TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

The Travelers Championship is a limited-field event with no cut, and offers an increased purse of $20 million, with 700 FedExCup points going to the winner. This is the only PGA TOUR event held in the state of Connecticut and was first played in 1952. Last year, Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim with a par on the first playoff hole.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes: Curt Byrum

On-Course : Arron Oberholser / Jim Gallagher Jr.

: Interviews: George Savaricas

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Tom Kim

Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: KAULIG COMPANIES CHAMPIONSHIP

This is the third of five major championships – formerly known as the Senior Players Championship – on PGA TOUR Champions in 2025. The event has been held at Firestone CC’s South course since 2019. Last year, Ernie Els earned his first senior major title, closing with a 2-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Y.E. Yang.

Thursday/Friday coverage airs on GOLF Channel at 9 p.m. ET and streams on the NBC Sports app at 2:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday coverage airs live on GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Ernie Els

Padraig Harrington

Bernhard Langer

Steven Alker

Darren Clarke

Angel Cabrera

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel on-site from both the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Travelers Championship. Tuesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson, Rich Lerner, Amanda Blumenherst, Mel Reid, Brandel Chamblee, Beth Ann Nichols, and Amy Rogers and George Savaricas.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

12-5 p.m.

Thursday

10-11 a.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Friday

10-11 a.m. / 8-9 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 p.m. / 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--