IMSA’S SIX HOURS OF THE GLEN PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Published June 18, 2025 11:32 AM

Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen from Watkins Glen International in N.Y. Begins this Sunday, June 22, at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

All Four Classes of 56 Cars Marks Third Consecutive Year with Full Capacity Grid

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish, and Brian Till to Call Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 18, 2025 – NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen from Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., beginning this Sunday, June 22, on NBC and Peacock at Noon ET before transitioning to exclusively on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

In addition to live coverage of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, throughout the weekend Peacock will exclusively present live coverage of the Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Michelin Pilot Challenge races, in addition to WeatherTech qualifying. For more information, see the chart below.

The 11-turn, 3.45-mile track in Upstate New York will feature all four classes racing at the same time in this endurance competition that marks the halfway point of the 2025 season. In what has been a fairly close points battle thus far, only two points separate the LMP2 leaders, 11 in GTD PRO, 70 in GTP and 124 in GTD heading into this weekend’s race. In the GTP class, the No. 6 Porsche team of Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell are the only GTP entry to make the podium in all five races to start the season.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will call the action alongside former drivers Calvin Fish and Brian Till. Dave Burns, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races. Click here for complete details on the 2025 IMSA coverage schedule.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play-by-Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Calvin Fish, Brian Till
  • Reporters: Dave Burns, Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Fri., June 20
Porsche Carrera Cup
Peacock
1:55 p.m.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Peacock
2:55 p.m.
Sat., June 21
Porsche Carrera Cup
Peacock
7:55 a.m.

Michelin Pilot Challenge
Peacock
11:40 a.m.

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship - Qualifying
Peacock
2:15 p.m.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo
Peacock
4:05 p.m.
Sun., June 22
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
NBC, Peacock
12-3 p.m.

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
Peacock
3-6:30 p.m.

