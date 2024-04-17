 Skip navigation
Devin McCourty Download

Devin McCourty

Studio Analyst, Football Night in America

Three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty makes his debut as an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports, beginning in 2023.

McCourty spent his entire NFL career as a member of the New England Patriots, playing 13 seasons as a defensive back and helping the team win Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII. McCourty earned All-Pro honors three times and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He owns the NFL record for most career playoff games started by a defensive player (24). New England selected McCourty with the 27th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Rutgers University after earning First-Team All-Big East honors his senior year.

McCourty broke into the broadcasting world with “Double Coverage,” a podcast he co-hosted with twin brother Jason McCourty from 2018 to 2020 when they were both members of the Patriots. He also has contributed to NFL Draft and pre-game coverage for CBS Sports and was a guest host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football earlier this year.

In 2019, McCourty and his brother delivered a joint commencement address and received honorary doctorates from Rutgers for their achievements in sport, philanthropy, and social justice advocacy. Since 2013, the McCourty twins’ “Tackle Sickle Cell” initiative, in partnership with the Embrace Kids Foundation, has raised over two million dollars to support families battling sickle cell disease. In 2020, McCourty was honored for his work with Boston Uncornered, a nonprofit working to end systemic generational poverty and violence through education and mentorship.

Over the course of his career, McCourty was for a four-time Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, which annually recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.