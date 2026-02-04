 Skip navigation
EDDIE OLCZYK Download

Eddie Olczyk (Olympics)

Men’s Hockey Analyst

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olyczk reprises his role as an analyst for NBC’s men’s hockey coverage at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. This marks Olyczk’s fifth NBC Olympics assignment, having previously made his debut at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Olyczk serves as an NHL analyst for Turner Sports. Previously, Olczyk was the lead analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NHL alongside Mike “Doc” Emrick (play-by-play) and “Inside the Glass” reporter Pierre McGuire. In addition to his regular season role, which included Wednesday Night Rivalry games on NBCSN, the NHL Game of the Week on NBC, the Winter Classic and the NHL Stadium Series, Olczyk also served as an analyst for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Stanley Cup Final.

“Eddie is a tremendous communicator and utilizes his playing and coaching experience as a broadcaster in a way that serves both the hardcore hockey fan, as well as the casual fan,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports and NBCSN.

Following a 16-year playing career, he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins game broadcasts for Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh, and provided analysis for ESPN, ESPN2 and NHL Radio.

Fast Facts

  • 5th Olympics with NBC Sports
  • Former 16-year NHL veteran who won the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994
  • Recorded 794 points in 1,031 career games spanning six teams
  • Third overall selection in the 1984 Entry Draft
  • Member of the 1984 U.S. Olympic hockey team
  • Former head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2003-05)
  • Olczyk and his wife, Diana, reside in Illinois with their four children